City's supporting cast rises

MICHIGAN CITY — When Trinity Thompson is on the bench, it usually spells big trouble for Michigan City.
Thanks to some complementary production, the Wolves managed to weather a pair of long stretches with their junior star watching from the sidelines due to foul trouble Tuesday against Gary Lighthouse College Prep Academy.
In spite of some bumps along the way, City managed to maneuver its way to a wild and woolly 54-45 win over the previously-unbeaten Lions.
A City 9-0 surge after Lighthouse (8-1) crept within 43-42 proved decisive as the hosts killed clock with their spread and used free throws to secure the outcome.
The Wolves first found some second-quarter success during their star's absence with two fouls. Nursing a three-point lead when Thompson exited, City not only held its ground, it built on its margin with Sativa Santana hitting a rare 3 and adding another basket inside to push M.C. to a 22-14 halftime advantage over the Lions.
With Thompson back on the floor in the third, the Wolves stretched the lead out to nine at 29-20, only to lose her to further foul issues, a suspect charging call sending her to the bench with four. Lighthouse countered to pull even at 35 before Mary Pat Kelley's putback basket gave Michigan City a tenuous edge going to a frantic final eight minutes.
Thompson still racked up big numbers -- 15 rebounds, seven steals and 13 points -- in her limited minutes, but her supporting cast had its best collective night of the season.
Katelyn Halfacre led the Wolves with 14 points (12 in the second half) and four steals. Kelley chipped in eight points, including a pair of treys, and Jaden Smallwood also notched eight.
Trinity Barnes, who came in averaging 23.9 points per game for Lighthouse, was held to 10. Prentice Gates topped the Lions with 16, while latia Poston accumulated seven steals and 11 rebounds.
Michigan City 54, Lighthouse 45
Katelyn Halfacre scored 14 points for the Wolves.
