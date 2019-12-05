Change isn't always easy, but it often can be for the best.
After playing outside hitter her entire volleyball career, Northern Kentucky freshman and La Porte graduate Reilly Briggs found her way into the Norse playing rotation this season with a move to right-side hitter.
"It's been fun," Briggs said Thursday from Lexington, where NKU is preparing for today's NCAA Tournament match with No. 22 Michigan. "We did it as a trial run and it worked out. Being left-handed, it's easier to play on the right side. I just had to get my timing down with the set. As long as it's a way to get me a chance, whatever it is, I'm cool with it."
The move has worked out well for Briggs and the Norse. Over the last nine matches, she has 99 kills, earning her a selection to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team. Once 11-12, Northern Kentucky has won eight in a row, including three Horizon League Tournament wins. The No. 4 seed, it blew through the field, dropping just one set in securing the automatic bid.
"Reilly has contributed significantly in the second half of the season," coach Liz Hart said. "She has become an offensive threat in every rotation of hers. We love the energy and excitement she brings to the court."
Like many freshmen, there was a transition from high school to college, even playing for a high-level prep program like La Porte and top clubs like Dunes and Epic. One of just two freshmen on a roster with seven juniors and seniors, the 5-foot-11 Briggs saw little playing time in the Norse's first six matches before making a splash with 11 kills in a Sept. 14 win over neighboring Cincinnati.
"I like the harder competition," she said. "I didn't know what to expect coming in, but the players and coaches helped a lot to make it smooth. It's super fun to play with everyone. The game is a lot faster. High school and club are a little slower pace, so I had to catch up to that speed. High school was really helpful for college with my footwork, getting faster, making me stronger."
Couple that with the academic challenges that comes with college and it can be a little overwhelming. At least the bus trips are better though.
"It was definitely an adjustment, trying to balance it all," said Briggs, a Nursing major who's not completely sure on her career path just yet. "There's more studying than high school, but they have a lot of study tables and tutors."
The tournament berth is the first in the sport for the school, located in Highland Heights, about 15 minutes from Cincinnati. NKU didn't have to travel far either. Its in-state trip to Lexington was just an hour-and-a-half.
"It's really cool," Briggs said. "We've always been at the top of the conference, so to come out and make it to the tournament is big for us. We're super excited to play a really good team and to play at UK."
The Norse play at 4 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN3. The winner will advance to Saturday's round against No. 11 Kentucky or Southeast Missouri State.
