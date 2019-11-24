Caught in a trap

CHESTERTON -- South Central inflicts a lot of damage with its 1-3-1 zone trap.
Friday against Chesterton, the Satellites were on the other side of it.
The Trojans, whose coach Jack Campbell, has been running the same defense for ages, rattled S.C. into 21 turnovers and a 31 percent shooting night in a 58-40 victory.
"I think we were just intimidated," Faith Biggs said. "We're so young, we have two freshmen and a sophomore out there. They're Chesterton, they're a big school, but we have to come out and play stronger. It's just a name."
Biggs was one of the Satellites' few bright spots with 18 points and four 3s. Amber Wolf added 13 points, but struggled from the field and at the line. Abbie Tomblin managed just two late baskets and Delanie Gale went scoreless.
"This was a bitter pill to swallow," S.C. coach Wes Buscher said. "We came in thinking this was one we were going to compete in. We didn't shoot well, we didn't rebound well. You can't do that and expect to win. They've got shooters. You have to play defense consistently and we didn't. We missed a lot of coverages."
Chesterton sizzled early with three first-quarter 3s, two of them Ashley Craycraft, who notched 10 of her 19 points in that span.
"We talked about being ready to guard and close out on Craycraft and we didn't do a very good job of that," Bucher said. "They run the 1-3-1 as well. They know how to break it. If you're going to ever see a better example of a 1-3-1, it's going to be Chesterton. We saw the freshmen and sophomores get exposed, not moving their feet, being in position. It takes a while to get acclimated to that kind of energy. The game speed changes, but the fundamentals don't. We were leaving the post wide open a lot in the first quarter. You have to be able to expect that and rotate. A couple shooters stretches out that zone."
Biggs scored twice to start the second quarter, making it 20-18 before a 12-2 Chesterton run broke open the game. The margin was double figures throughout the second half.
"I think we can learn to pressure more, trap more," Biggs said. "They're a good team. If we play soft, the outcome isn't going to be what we want. We stuck with them, we didn't fall back too hard until the fourth quarter. I think we could've handled it better. We'd lost to them the last three years, so it would've been nice to win, but it just wasn't our night. Everybody has their off nights. It's disappointing, but it's just one game."
While the margin swelled in the fourth quarter, Bucher was encouraged by his team's execution in finding good shots. The shots just didn't become points.
"Though it didn't necessarily translate the way we wanted to, against pressure like that, if you're not willing to pass fake, use your left hand, make different moves, it's not going to be successful," he said. "They're going to cover certain spots, so you have to make other spots open. I saw a lot of nice skips, nice shot fakes, rip-throughs, pull-up jumpers, they just didn't fall. They shot a thousand times better, but I think it was a good sign playing a team like this that I never saw a panic shot."
Least of all from Biggs, who was 7 of 13 from the floor compared to 6 of 29 for the balance of the team.
"We did a good job getting Faith the ball and she was confident, ready to shoot every single time," Bucher said. "That was big. U'm really proud of her. The thing I was most proud of, in the locker room right after, she came in and laid down the law. She said the way we played was not acceptable, we won't do that again, we can't do that again. There's no reason for it. The bar's going to remain high. We weren't playing just for the experience. We were playing to get ready for our conference and sectional."
Chesterton finished with six treys by three players.
"That's a good win for us," Trojans coach Jack Campbell said. "It kind of felt like a trap game, a 4A school playing a 1A, 2A school. They have nothing to lose, everything to gain. That's beside the point. They're a very good team. They're well-coached. It's not just Wolf. They have some other kids."
Chesterton 58, South Central 40
Faith Biggs scored 18 points with four 3s
