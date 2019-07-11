Brandon Seibert is happy to be a torchbearer for La Porte High School football.
He wouldn't want it any other way.
After all, the Slicers' offensive lineman is preparing to play in the 53rd annual IFCA North/South All-Star Game Friday at 6 p.m. at North Central High School in Indianapolis. He was tabbed a North All-Star by the Indiana Football Coaches Association. That distinction means that younger players view Seibert as a role model, something he's pleased to fulfill.
Seibert's going to have a lot of family and friends from La Porte cheering for him in the game. He said that understandably is going to make the experience worthwhile.
“It means that people in La Porte really care about football,” Seibert said. “And the whole community really loves when someone on the team is successful as an individual, but can help a whole team out. It'll motivate the younger generation of Slicers to know it's possible.”
He’s the second straight Slicers’ offensive lineman to garner all-star honors. Jake Thode made the team a season ago.
Seibert, a 6-foot-3, 325-pound offensive tackle, was given helpful advice from Thode about participating in this event.
“He just said, 'Keep going, try your hardest,' because me and Jake are pretty close, playing tackles last year,” Seibert said. “He said, 'Enjoy it while it lasts.'”
At the same time, the significance of representing La Porte at such a prestigious event isn't lost on Seibert.
“It's big knowing I'm the third offensive linemen from La Porte,” he said. “So it shows offensive lineman at La Porte work their butts off every single day.”
Seibert was a crucial cog in the Slicers' vaunted rushing game, which racked up 262 yards a contest in 2018.
On Thursday night, the annual Indiana North-South All-Star Banquet took place at Primo’s-South.
“It's going to be shocking,” Seibert said Wednesday night. “It's the second biggest thing in my life. Of course, the first being the (All-Star) game (tonight).”
Besides Seibert, Michigan City High School tight end Justin Wozniak will play in the game. The Slicers’ Kaitlyn Freel will be a manager as well.
New La Porte head coach Jeremy Lowery will be an assistant for the South. He was Paoli High School's head coach the last two seasons.
As Seibert readies for the game, he's unsure if he has more football to follow. He added he would like to attend Trine University and play for the Thunder, but it hasn't been finalized. The quality of the university combined with the fervor of the football program enticed Seibert.
“It's a great school,” he said. “It's one of the better schools in northern Indiana. Even though it's a (Division III), it's still very competitive there.”
While the benefits of Trine as a school are recognized, Seibert likes the gritty nature of the football team.
“It's kind of like La Porte,” he said. “You just work your butt off every day and success will come.”
Some Slicers football players in recent seasons have attended Trine, so if Seibert ends up there, he'll follow in their footsteps.
He added their experiences sort of influenced his decision. If he doesn't go to Trine this fall, he might attend Ivy Tech and/or continue working at Walmart, then next fall possibly attend Trine for football.
He knows that this all-star game and the week leading up to the contest can only aid his college chances.
“It'll show the coaches and the players from the other teams how hard we work up in La Porte,” Seibert said. “So it might just help me get into college.”
At the same time, he couldn't think of a better way to close his prep career.
“Oh yeah,” Seibert said. “I've been on the varsity the past two years. This is a great way to end it, knowing I've got one more game.”
53rd annual Indiana North/South
All-Star Football Game
Friday, 6 p.m.
North Central High School, Indianapolis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.