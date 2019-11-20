Carrying on the family name

WESTVILLE — It's not far-fetched to call the Hannons the first family of Westville.
Their history in the community dates back five generations to the 1860s, when they settled there for farming.
"I'd get in trouble with my grandma if I got it wrong," Blackhawks senior Jaron Hannon said.
Hannon's grandmother, Vicky, a retired Westville teacher, serves on the school board. Bill Hannon, his great-great uncle, graduated from Westville in 1950, leading the Blackhawks to 19 wins his senior year. He went to play for the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, where he led the nation in rebounding his sophomore season and became the first Army player to accumulate 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. He was inducted into the Army Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
While Jaron's basketball prowess isn't at that level, the family's blue-collar trademark has continued even as some of them have moved on from a life made off the land.
"Everybody in the family has always pushed me to work hard, to improve, to be the best I can be," Hannon said.
Whether it's on the court, in the classroom or anywhere else, those long-standing tenets have served him well.
"I jokingly call him 6.0," Westville coach Drew Eubank said, in reference to Hannon's 4.245 grade point average. "Hannon is a classic Westville name. It's been around forever. Jaron's so bright, it's a little intimidating having a kid on the team you know someday could be your boss."
All kidding aside, Eubank probably doesn't have to worry about that. Hannon plans to go to Purdue and study engineering. Ranked No. 1 in his class, the straight-A's lifer already has more than the required number of credits to graduate. Hannon takes an Advanced Placement class in English while attending Purdue Northwest for dual-credit courses in Calculus and Psychology.
A four-sport athlete, Hannon was all-Porter County Conference in volleyball and runs cross country and track as well as playing basketball. He's involved in Science Olympiad, DECA, Quiz Bowl, Athletic Council and National Honor Society, among other activities.
"I'm just always going between stuff," he said. "I never have a lot of down time. I'm just going from one thing to the next. I'll do whatever I can to increase my chance to get into college and do well there."
That pace is also reflective of Hannon in hoops.
"He's a hard worker, a nose to the grindstone type of kid," Eubank said. "He'd probably do every sport if we let him. He just goes. His motor never stops. All the Hannons play kind of the same way. They're smart players. They make the most out of what they've got and are fun to be around."
Primarily a JV player who saw spot varsity time last season, Jaron will move into a starting role this year for Westville, where he'll be joined by his junior brother Alec.
"I just try to go out there and be the hardest working player, do all the little stuff," Jaron said.
His contribution will be a crucial one for a Westville team that figures to have three primary scorers in Josh DeChantal, Jace Woods and Daijon Reddix surrounded by a supporting cast.
"I think we could compete for the conference title," said Hannon, who is accustomed to performing in a complementary role. "We have a lot of talent and athleticism on the team. I'm just going to go out and do everything I can do."
Oh, and in case anybody wonders if there is something that Hannon doesn't do well...
"I'm not very musically inclined," he said. "I took art instead."
