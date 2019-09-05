South Central (0-2) vs. Boone Grove (2-0)
AT VALPARAISO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last week: Boone Grove 38, River Forest 6; Culver 52, South Central 22
Last season: Boone Grove 49, South Central 14
Players to watch: BOONE GROVE — QB Jake Mayersky (12-18-1 passing, 196 yards, TD; 21 carries, 214 yards, 3 TD); RB Brae'ton Vann (32 carries, 237 yards, 4 TD); DL Chandler Murray (3 sacks, 7 tackles for loss); LB Andrew Eriks (7 tackles for loss); DB Mark Holder (2 INT). SOUTH CENTRAL — QB Brady Glisic, RB-DB Jake Osburn, WR-DB Zack Christy, LB Matt Mulligan.
Outlook: The Satellites are in a tailspin and having to deal with the electric Vann doesn't help matters for a defense that was gutted on the ground by Culver. "Boone has athletes that they like to get into open space," S.C. coach Buzz Schoff said. "In order to be effective we must contain their playmakers. They will establish the run game with the tailback and quarterback to open up the passing game to their tight end and tailback. They are not the down hill team we saw last week, but they are still a threat in the run game. Defensively, the game plan is confusion. They run a 3-3 Stack and blitz two almost every play. Our offensive line has to communicate the blocking scheme and pick up the unexpected guy they show."
Andrean (1-1) at New Prairie (2-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last week: Andrean 44, Hanover Central 23; New Prairie 62, South Bend Clay 7
Last season: Andrean 44, New Prairie 28
Players to watch: ANDREAN — RB River Walsh (34 carries, 393 yards, 7 TD); LB Robert Stanley (3 sacks, 4 tackles for loss); LB Cody Stanley (4 tackles for loss). NEW PRAIRIE — QB Chase Ketterer (7-14-0 passing, 169 yards, 2 TD; 30 carries, 351 yards, 5 TD); RB Chris Mays (27 carries, 231 yards, 7 TD); LB Brandon Kasinger (3 tackles for loss); LB Taylor Adams (3 tackles for loss); DB Bobby Siford (11 tackles).
Outlook: The Niners aren't quite the club that smacked the Cougars last season, but NP isn't about to overlook the 59ers. "We believe that this will be our biggest test of the season to date," associate head coach Bill Gumm said. "The New Prairie/Andrean game has been a lot of fun over the last few years. We know how well the 59ers are coached and we know how hard they will play. We must play sound defense, limit our mistakes." While limited throwing the ball so far, the Niners have ridden Walsh on the ground. "Andrean will mix it up on you and have a good balance of run vs. pass," Gumm said. "Our defense continues to get better each week and this week will need to be their best. Offensively, we must control the ball, be satisfied with sustained drives and not rely on the big plays. Special teams will need to be special. This is a game where field position and extra points can make you or break you."
Chesterton (2-0) at Michigan City (1-1)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last week: Chesterton 40, Munster 0; Warsaw 20, Michigan City 19
Last season: Michigan City 28, Chesterton 10
Players to watch: MICHIGAN CITY — QB Michael Bradford, RB Jonathon Flemings Jr., WR Demetrius Garrett Jr., WR Kaydarious Jones, LB Marquan Hurt, LB Nate Ware.
Outlook: How does City bounce back? This had the makings of a trap game with Valpo on the Wolves' schedule in week four, but after the loss to Warsaw, MC isn't looking past anyone, much less than the Trojans, who have started well, allowing just 14 points in two wins. Michigan City also struggled in last year's weather-delayed game at Chesterton. "They are off to a great start," Wolves coach Phil Mason said. "I'm sure they will be very confident and have great momentum coming in here. Defensively, they are as sound as always. Their offensive line is huge along with tall wide-outs that can make plays at any time. We have to get more sound on offense to have a chance."
Valparaiso (2-0) at La Porte (0-2)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last week: Valparaiso 63, Griffith 0; Penn 33, La Porte 6
Last season: Valparaiso 38, La Porte 8
Players to watch: VALPARAISO — QB CJ Opperman (6-13-1 passing, 128 yardsm 4 TD); RB Tommy Burbee (22 carries, 227 yards, 2 TD); RB Hayden Vinyard (13 carries, 113 yards, TD); WR Luke Patterson (4 catches, 106 yards, 3 TD); DB Josh Fedorchak (2 INT). LAPORTE — RB Collin Bergquist (15 carries, 110 yards; 2 catches, 39 yards, TD); TE Brady Bernth (3 catches, 67 yards, TD); LB Jaden Browder (14 tackles, 4 tackles for loss); DB Zach Purnell (12 tackles).
Outlook: The Slicers' gauntlet of horror continues against the de facto best team in northern Indiana. LP showed signs of progress against Penn and needs to maintain its big picture outlook as it faced a Vikings team that smacked the Kingsmen 34-14 in week one. The good news is that the six players suspended for the first two games and one quarter tonight will see the field in the second quarter, providing a huge lift on both sides of the ball. We are looking forward to another opportunity to take the field and get better," coach Jeremy Lowery said. "Valpo has a great team and is off to a nice start. We must focus on ourselves and improve just as we did last week. We saw great improvements from week one to week two and we expect to see the same this week. Our kids and coaches remain optimistic and we are enjoying the process of building our program. We have had a great week of practice and are excited to play."
Zack Eldridge
Last week's/overall record: 4-3/6-4
This week's picks:
Boone Grove 30, South Central 12
Michigan City 34, Chesterton 16
Andrean 27, New Prairie 24
Valparaiso 31, La Porte 17
Indiana 33, Eastern Illinois 21
Purdue 29, Vanderbilt 26
Chargers 29, Colts 24
Jim Peters
Last week's/overall record: 4-4/7-4
This week's picks:
Boone Grove 42, South Central 16
Michigan City 26, Chesterton 14
New Prairie 35, Andrean 27
Valparaiso 49, La Porte 7
Indiana 56, Eastern Illinois 20
Purdue 34, Vanderbilt 30
Chargers 28, Colts 24
