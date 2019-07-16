Good luck catching up with Trinity Thompson.
The soon-to-be junior star forward for Michigan City's girls basketball team has had quite the summer, traveling around the country with the Indiana Lady Gym Rats on the AAU circuit and leading the charge for Mike Megyese's summer Wolves.
"It's been busy this summer," Thompson said on Tuesday. "I just got back from a trip, and then, this weekend, we're going to Washington D.C. and Atlanta. It's been nonstop, but I love it."
Thompson was a stat-sheet stuffer for the Wolves in her first season after transferring from Gary West Side, scoring 8.9 points per contest, while averaging 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 steals, 3.9 assists and 2.3 blocks a game as a sophomore.
The never-ending schedule for Thompson continued on Monday, as she and local product Ryin Ott of La Porte participated in the 2019 IBCA/IHSAA Underclass Showcase at Ben Davis High School, featuring the top 100 high school hoopers from across the state on the ladies' side.
"Most of my AAU teammates were down there, which was really cool," Thompson said on the event. "They were down there, which made it a little bit more fun for me. It was a lot of seeing people from (Lake) Station, Bishop Noll, and other people from around the area."
Thompson mentioned the showcase's format, which included a brief stretching period to start things out, followed by about seven or eight different stations of fundamental drill work, and then, each player played roughly 2-3 full-court scrimmages during their time in Indianapolis.
Along with the trip down to the state's capital for the event this week, Thompson was a catalyst on City's summer league team over at Chesterton during the month of June, where the Wolves played against the likes of conference rivals such as La Porte, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Lake Central, along with East Chicago Central and Kankakee Valley — the team that eliminated the Wolves on a buzzer-beater during a tightly-contested showdown in the sectional final last season — during the summer circuit.
Thompson's role will change in time due to the departures of Janicia Anderson and Indiana recruit Hannah Noveroske up front, but despite more weight being put on her shoulders, the junior fully expects her teammates to produce just as consistently as she plans to, even if the Wolves aren't as imposing as they were a season ago with their size.
"I feel moreso that it's not that much more of a challenge," Thompson said when asked about taking on more of a point forward role for the Wolves this upcoming winter.
"Even though I will have the ball in my hands a lot, my teammates are more than capable of doing the same things that I can do. It's gonna be very interesting to see what everybody on the team can do. Everybody can do something to contribute on the team, so it's gonna be fun to see."
Thompson's belief in her side hasn't wavered, despite losing one of the most productive centers in the history of Indiana high school basketball to graduation. She feels the summer league at Chesterton, along with her endless amount of time being spent in the gym, can take the Wolves a long way this season.
"Hannah was always our first option of course," Thompson said, "but we have girls on this team that can play. It took a little while this summer, but we all realized that we are just as capable a team without her as we were with her. We just had to put our minds together and go out there and actually play."
While most people try to find a resemblance of a social life at times as the summer break moves along in high school, Thompson can barely put a couple days together to spend some time outside of a gym.
When asked if she's found time to relax for an extended period of time during the warm weather months, Thompson replied as simply as she could with a laugh, "No."
"The most I've had of a break was when I tried to take a week off," Thompson said. "It didn't really work out because I took about two or three days off, and then, I was right back in the gym."
