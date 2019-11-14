How does someone play two sports and maintain strong academic standing at a school like Colby College?
For George Eisenhauer, the answer is simple.
“Naps,” said the La Lumiere graduate, who plays football and lacrosse at the NCAA Division III school in Waterville, Maine.
When Jack Cosgrove, the winningest coach in the University of Maine football history, took over at Colby before the 2018 season, he instituted morning practices to alleviate conflicts with players’ classes.
“Colby has a priority on academics over athletics, so there would be 10, 20 guys missing in the afternoon,” Eisenhauer said. “We’re out by 8 (a.m.) and after 9, it’s all academics. Sleep is a key to keep your health. I was a night person in high school. I’d stay up until 1 or 2 (a.m.). I never took naps. I come here and suddenly I’m a morning person. I had to re-wire the way my body worked. It was an acquired skill. Now I’m a really big napper. I’m up at 5, after practice, I’ll finish up some school work, then take a couple 45-minute naps, and I go to bed at 10, 10:30 (p.m.). It’s time management. You have to find a good balance. It was just another component in the process.”
A Beverly Shores resident, Eisenhauer went so far as to have a job last summer that synced with his new routine, working as a bag boy at a golf course in South Bend.
“I don’t mind it as much now,” he said. “That way, I go into the season conditioned for my sleeping schedule.”
The multi-sport regimen at a school in the Northeast was the focus of Eisenhauer’s college search. He’d been to the East Coast and the New England area frequently during his extensive lacrosse travels. He had options for each sport at various places, but only a few where both were a consideration.
“That was one of my top priorities,” he said. “I don’t know if I could do it at most other schools. There’s captains’ practices and optional lifts, but technically, there’s not fall lacrosse or spring football. We’ve got a couple two-sport athletes. The coaches are supportive, helpful.”
As with most kids, the roots of Eisenhauer’s dual interests go back to grade school. He played youth football for three years, but his modest stature and a budding fascination with lacrosse steered his athletic pursuits in that direction, at least for a few years. His family has two-generation ties to Northwestern, where the women’s lacrosse program has won eight national titles.
“They took me to a game and I fell in love with the sport,” Eisenhauer said. “There just weren’t a lot of options around.”
In fourth grade, he joined La Porte’s club. He was at a summer camp when he was invited to a tryout with the Lombard, Illinois-based True LaCrosse. He played on travel teams all the way up to high school, trekking about the country to tournaments with his dad, Don.
“I was dead set on college lacrosse,” Eisenhauer said. “I never considered football due to my size. Once I realized I had a chance to play college lacrosse, football never crossed my mind.”
Those wheels slowly began to turn in high school, where playing sports was a requirement at La Lu.
“It was the perfect fit for me,” Eisenhauer said. “It’s not like I was at Valpo, where I would’ve had to play freshman and JV.”
By his senior year, Eisenhauer saw that the prospect of playing both sports in college wasn’t so far-fetched.
“I was so focused on lacrosse, but football was the main reason that helped me get into school,” he said. “It was my primary recruitment. Lacrosse has 10 spots in a recruiting class. Half-way through your junior year, that summer, people are making their final decision. (Colby’s) spots were all filled, but they said I could be a preferred walk-on. I wasn’t necessarily one of the 10 kids, but football gave me a little more leeway.”
So did Eisenhauer’s shiny academic resume. The New England Small School Athletic Conference has a 10 percent acceptance rate.
“Academics is no joke here,” he said. “If you get a day behind, a week behind, in your reading, the next couple weeks are going to be brutal. LaLu definitely helped with that. You had to play a sport every season and it was a tough (school) workload.”
Cosgrove was not closely involved in the heavy part of Eisenhauer’s recruitment, having been hired in Jan. 2018, but was glad to have him from the first time they met.
“He’s just one of those real great stories, a young man who loves the game of football and that passion shows,” Cosgrove said. “He’s a high-energy kid, one of those who lights up the room when he walks into it.”
Eisenhauer’s performance on the scout team drew Cosgrove’s attention, earning him a spot on the travel roster and some action on special teams. His fumble recovery was a pivotal play in a Colby win over Bates.
“What was really eye-opening his first year was how well he understood the game, how he practiced hard and played hard in games,” Cosgrove said. “That carried over.”
While the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder didn’t enter this season as a starter, he won a spot in the secondary during the pre-season. He finished the season fourth on the team in tackles (39), tying for Mules lead in fumble recoveries (three) to go with 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
“George is just a dependable, steady football player,” Cosgrove said. “He’s one of those guys on the defense who’s asking questions in meetings, position groups. He takes pride in his leadership role, making play calls, and a lot of those great qualities are reflected in his play.”
Though he also likes the physical nature of the game, Eisenhauer enjoys football the most for its cerebral side.
“It’s a lot of Xs and Os. I love that aspect,” he said. “My favorite part on defense is watching film in meetings, talking to the coaches about coverages and blitzes. I love to go out and hit somebody, make a big play, but the deeper part of the game is what stuck out to me.”
That’s in significant contrast to lacrosse, where there is much more spontaneous flow in a game.
“Lacrosse has way more of a gray area and you have to play within that gray area,” Eisenhauer said. “It’s so fast-paced, so fluid. You don’t know how something’s going to work out on the field. It’s not as much Xs and Os. It’s also such a different set of skills. You have to catch, throw, right, left. You spend 10, 15 minutes at practice just passing the ball around. The stick becomes like an extension of your body. It was so awkward the first time I did it, but after a while, it just flows with you.”
On the school side, Eisenhauer majors in Government and Science, Technology, and Society, while pursuing a minor in Chinese. As a change of pace, he decided to try the language at La Lu, which has a substantial Asian population, and ended up taking four years of it. Now friends get a kick out of it when they ask him to say something in Chinese.
“As part of a class project, I had to do an interview where I was acting like I was ordering Chinese food,” he said. “We had to go to a restaurant and order in Chinese. There’s two, three guys on the team who can talk in Chinese. I’m not too sure what I want to do, but China’s a place I’m interested in, a different part of the world. Maybe being a government guy, working in Asia at some point. Colby’s a liberal school, so it’s given me a different perspective that I enjoy.”
After an 0-6 start, Colby won two of its last three games to end the season on an uptick last Saturday, securing the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin trophy for the second year in a row with a 27-point fourth-quarter rally against Bowdoin.
Eisenhauer led the Mules in total tackles with seven, recovered a fumble and snagged an interception in the 47-34 thriller in the third-oldest college football rivalry.
He now gets a chance to catch his breath before the start of lacrosse, which opens play Feb. 29. Eisenhauer appeared in three matches as a freshman.
“Colby’s the perfect size for me,” he said of the student population of under 2,000. “Football, there’s 70, 75 guys, and lacrosse, 40, 45, so I had 100 friends right off the bat. You play home and home with football and lacrosse, so that’s nine opponents I get to know. My dad’s made friends with some teammates’ parents. I don’t think I’ve seen him happier than at a Colby football game. The Colby football family is alive and well.”
