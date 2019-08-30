Boyd is back in coaching

A John Boyd-coached team will face Marquette Catholic after all.
Boyd, the former Michigan City boys basketball coach who would not schedule games with the Blazers during his tenure with the Wolves, was hired Friday by Bishop Noll Institute, which plays Marquette.
“Being a part of Bishop Noll’s tradition of excellence was intriguing to me and to my family,” Boyd, 51, said in a media release. “I feel it would be the right place to join an extended family that believes in achieving excellence. We’ve always incorporated into our beliefs to be the best you can be.”
Boyd, 51, an assistant principal at Krueger Middle School, was the head coach for 10 seasons at Michigan City High School and for 10 seasons. He came to City from Gary West Side, where his 2002 team won the Class 4A state championship. The Cougars also won a regional in 2005.
“After meeting (principal) Lorenza Jara Pastrick), Eric (Roldan, athletic director) and the committee, I was sold,” Boyd said. “I see a group of leaders with a vision, and it’s important to me to be part of a vision-led team that supports all aspects of the school.”
Boyd comes to Bishop Noll with 273 victories as a varsity head coach. In those 20 seasons, he has posted double-figure victory totals every year but once. Boyd was 123-110 at Michigan City.
A graduate of Indiana University with a master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan, Boyd also is a school safety specialist. He started his teaching and coaching career at Beckman Middle School in Gary, teaching English and serving as English Department chairman. In 14 years at West Side, his alma mater, Boyd taught English and coached basketball, the final 10 years as head coach.
In 10 years at Michigan City, he has served in various administrative positions in the city’s school system, including dean and assistant principal.
Boyd inherits a Noll basketball program that has won four sectional titles, two regional titles and one semistate championship in the past nine years.
“We are extremely excited to have coach Boyd lead our boys basketball program,” Roldan said. “He has a great coaching resume in Northwest Indiana and is well respected within the community.
“We are confident in his abilities not only to lead our team in the right direction for success, but also more importantly continue to instill the right values and leadership qualities into our student-athletes, as he has done in his previous coaching positions.”
Boyd’s first game as Noll coach will be Nov. 27, at home against Munster in the traditional Thanksgiving Eve season tipoff. No date is set for the Noll-Marquette game, though the team have played the last two years in early February.
