La PORTE — While it wasn't quite the day La Porte's volleyball team was hoping for, a 3-1 record against a stellar field isn't all bad.
The Slicers won all but one of their four matches in their own Slicer Invitational on Saturday, losing to Munster in three grueling games, 25-20, 19-25, 15-13, in a semifinal of flight play. It was La Porte's second loss this season to the Mustangs, after falling in five games on the road on August 22.
La Porte regrouped and defeated Carroll in its last match of the day, 25-21, 25-17.
“We played good,” Slicers coach Cassie Holmquest said. “We played well all day today actually. Even though we lost to Munster, I still felt like we played well.”
In La Porte's loss to Munster, it suffered a two-point setback in the decisive third game. The Slicers rebounded from a 5-0 deficit in that game to pull within 14-13, but the Mustangs won the next point to claim the match. Earlier, La Porte responded after dropping the opening game by five points. It captured Game 2, 25-19, to force the third contest.
“We played really well,” Slicers' setter Halle Seaburg said. “Even though we lost one match, we still played with a lot of effort. Yeah we lost, but we only lost by two. I'm proud of our team altogether.”
Following the loss to Munster, La Porte took care of business against Carroll, who had just lost a tough three-game decision to Concordia in a semifinal of flight play. The Slicers only trailed once at the start of the first game, and after it was tied 3-3, they quickly pulled away. La Porte pounced on the Chargers' miscues to aid their 14-6 cushion. Aniya Kennedy's hitting and Olivia Voelker's serving were also crucial. Cheyanne Seymour and Paige Conklin then rose up in the second half of Game 1, helping La Porte fend off Carroll after it cut the deficit to 20-18. The Slicers won that contest, 25-21, after a Chargers' serve sailed long.
In the second game, La Porte jumped ahead 10-4 behind Kennedy offensively and contributions from numerous players. The margin was trimmed to one a few times, however, every time the Slicers answered. They contined to spread the ball around with Seymour being especially reliable. After it was 17-16, La Porte distanced itself and wasn't challenged again. It sealed that game and the match, 25-17, following Carroll's wide kill.
“We were just consistent and we contined to swing away,” Holmquest said. “We didn't let our loss against Munster dictate how this match was. We just came ready to play like it was a new match.”
Seaburg concurred with her coach.
“It felt really good and it felt like we played as a team,” Seaburg said. “And we actually had a lot of fun playing that match. And they played good, so it's fun to have good competition.”
Holmquest added Seymour and Annalise Warnock impressed her versus the Chargers in the last match of the day.
“Cheyanne Seymour did really good,” she said. “Annalise (Warnock) played well. It was spread pretty evenly. Cheyanne was just swinging smart.”
Holmquest has seen firsthand the progression of Seymour as a player this campaign.
"When she came in, she looked phenomenal," Holmquest continued. "I was really excited about her. We weren't always seeing it transfer into games. She was just timid a little bit. But this year she's really grown. She's doing all the things we knew she could do all along."
On the day, Kennedy paced the Slicers with 19 kills and 10 blocks, and Seymour earned 24 digs, 15 kills, eight aces and six blocks. Conklin had 44 assists, 23 digs, 14 kills and four aces, while Warnock recorded 19 kills to go along with 14 digs. Seaburg finished with 33 assists and 14 digs, and Voelker tallied 40 digs and four aces. Lexi Joyner added 13 kills and five blocks, and Justine Talbert had six kills, six blocks and three aces.
Two of La Porte's three losses this year have been to Munster.
"They're a good team, we're a good team as well," Holmquest said. "They just did a little better than us today. They're a pretty scrappy team. Their defense is pretty good."
The Slicers could possibly face the Mustangs down the road again. But that wouldn't be until the regional.
Still, La Porte might be hungry to see Munster a third time. So what's going to be pivotal if it sees them again?
"We'll just have to wait til we get there I guess," Holmquest added. "Because we have to make it through the sectional first."
In pool play, the Slicers beat Elkhart Memorial 25-13, 25-16 and Culver Academies 25-10, 25-12.
La Porte's record now stands at 14-3.
Slicer Invitational
Flight play
Munster 25-19-15, La Porte 20-25-13
La Porte 25-25, Carroll 21-17
Pool play
La Porte 25-25, Elkhart Memorial 13-16
La Porte 25-25, Culver Academies 10-12
