Blowout City

EAST CHICAGO — In a game that was essentially over by halftime, it was hard to believe Michigan City actually got off to a slow start Thursday at the Barrato Center.
The Wolves needed nearly three minutes to get on the board against East Chicago and trailed 10-4 in the early going.
That’s when the run came, and, boy, it was a long one. City outscored the Cardinals 28-3 over a span of eight minutes, effectively deciding a game that ended 79-50.
“That’s pretty prototypical of what we do,” coach Tom Wells said. “Our guards are going to be tough to handle every night, but our bigs are the catalyst for what we do. It all starts with rebounding, the conversion from defense to offense, and it happens pretty quickly. Then you add anybody getting hot from the arc, you end up with a lot of points in a short amount of time.”
When East Chicago, frazzled by City’s defensive intensity, wasn’t turning the ball over, which it did 22 times, the three-happy Cardinals back-rimmed a bundle of jump shots. The misses led to long rebounds that also triggered M.C.’s transition game.
“Our defense makes our offense,” Dez’Mand Hawkins said. “My offense is going to come every game, my defense is what I need to work on. I’ve had a couple bad games, so they wanted me to pick it up on the defensive side. I just kept my confidence. The coaches told me to keep shooting.”
Tahari Watson hit six 3s, delivering 15 of his 21 points in the second half.
Hawkins, a spark in the first-half surge, also scored 21, picking up four steals. Caron McKinney chipped in 10 points.
“We started slow, but we dialed up the pressure,” Watson said. “Omarion brought the energy on defense. We were running sets, we were getting open shots and the guys were getting me the ball.”
Hatch had just four points but did all the dirty work, racking up three steals, five assists and six rebounds as a defensive catalyst.
“I can score, but what I like is to look for my players, get them good looks, focus on my defense and rebounding,” Hatch said. “It’s determination, just really wanting it. It’s on me to start that on defense, bringing the energy up, and once one of us clicks, we all click as a group.”
The Wolves dressed just eight players, running without Jamie Hodges, Jr., Jose Jenkins, Jr., Warren Sails and Jalen Bullock, who were sidelined for various ailments.
“Without Jamie, Omarion takes over more of the ballhandling part, he and Donye’ (Grant), and that allows Tahari and Dez to get out on the wings,” Wells said. “Caron and Evan (Bush) did a good job and Shelley (Miller) and Denzell (Spears) just give us a couple more big bodies inside off the bench.”
Michigan City 79, E. Chicago Central 50
Tahari Watson hit six 3s for the Wolves.
