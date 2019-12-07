Blackhawks win the Kup

WESTVILLE — Nestled into a black duffel bag on the LaCrosse bench sat a predominantly white and green, beer-mug-shaped glass.
This item is simply known as “The Kup,” a traveling trophy of sorts that’s been around for nearly half a century in the Porter County Conference. LaCrosse held since late last season, when it edged South Central after the Satellites won the PCC tournament and painted it in its green and white school colors.
The Tigers put it on the line for the first time Friday in its conference-opening "Kup Game" against Westville — something that Blackhawks senior Sarah Weston and her sister, sophomore Grace Weston, both were already looking forward to before the season started.
“I wanna win the Kup so bad,” Grace said. “I can’t remember the last time Westville had it. It’s been around for like 75 years or something. Like, even when our mom was playing, it was around; but never at Westville.”
The Blackhawks went into Friday night’s contest undefeated, making them favorites over a LaCrosse team that lost its two best players due to knee injuries before the season began. Everything pointed to Westville’s first “Kup Game” victory since 1991, and in the end, it was theirs after a 59-46 victory.
But for the majority of the first half, it was the Tigers (3-5) who were in control. The Kup that had a favorable chance of going to Westville (10-0) for the first time ever looked like it was staying in LaCrosse’s possession due to the Blackhawks’ early foul trouble and inability to rebound.
“We were having a lot of trouble getting rebounds and playing through the post,” Westville head coach John Marshall said. “That, and we weren’t consistently hitting our shots early on.”
Westville needed to gain some momentum going into halftime, and with less than half the quarter remaining, trailing 19-13, it needed to get some quick.
Sarah Weston — the quiet, yet influential leader of the Blackhawks — dribbled down court, assuming the point guard duties with her sister on the bench with three early fouls. Sarah worked her way in just past the top of the key, drawing a defender from the right wing on help defense. This left senior Nicole Albers wide open in the right corner, where Sarah found her for a perfectly-swished 3-pointer.
During the shot, senior Chloe Fortune was fouled jostling for a potential rebound under the net. With Westville in the bonus, she earned a trip to the free throw line, where she knocked down one of her two shots. In a matter of seconds, the Blackhawks trailed by just two.
Shortly after, it was Sarah to Albers again for three points, this time from the left wing. Sarah knew the shot was in before it even made it to the basket, throwing up a three with her right hand as she watched the ball go through the hoop.
The quick 3s energized Westville on the defensive end, forcing tough shots and a couple of turnovers. That tenacity continued over onto the offensive boards, as Fortune scrapped for an offensive rebound and put away a second-chance opportunity to give the Blackhawks a 24-22 lead going into halftime.
Westville’s run to end the second quarter jumpstarted the team heading into halftime and the 10-minute break didn’t slow the Blackhawks down whatsoever. They scored 10 unanswered points to open up the second half to cap off a 15-0 run, putting them up 34-22.
“We started putting a lot more effort in defensively,” Marshall said. “Denying passes, coming up with steals, and then Sarah really stepped up for us big-time to close it out. She was awesome tonight.”
Sarah Weston was just about automatic from the free throw line, drilling 16 of 20 from the stripe en route to a 28-point performance. She also added six rebounds, four assists and a block to her total.
There’s a time she remembers vividly, though, when her free throw shooting failed her.
Two years ago in Westville’s "Kup Game" against South Central, Sarah had a chance to put her team up in the waning seconds, but the shots fell awry, and the Blackhawks lost a heart-breaker.
“I’ll always remember that,” she said. “Because of that though, I’ve worked like crazy to become a better freethrow shooter. You can ask my sister; like, every single day, I’m crazy about how many free throws I shoot.”
That practice paid off in a big way in securing the Kup.
It was only fitting she had the ball as time expired to secure the Blackhawks’ first Kup in 28 years. When the buzzer sounded, she looked at her teammates with a grin ear-to-ear and tossed the ball up in pure jubilation. Her teammates jumped up and down in a frenzy, as this was all one of their goals coming into the year.
Also, fittingly, Sarah was the first to grasp the Kup. She thrust it into the air, much like a hockey player would the Stanley Cup, and hugged it. It’s a testament to all the work she and her team put in to get to this point.
“There’s no way I was going to miss any of those free throws tonight,” Sarah said. “I knew I had to do whatever it took to get us the win. It feels amazing to know we finally have the Kup. I can’t believe it.”
Not even 10 minutes before the conclusion of the game, Sarah and the Westville girls team unlocked the art room. It was their turn to paint the Kup in shades of black and orange — the first time the colors have been shown on it in nearly three decades.
“I don’t know exactly what they’re going to paint on it,” Marshall said. “But I do know it’s going to feel real nice seeing that black and orange ‘W’ on it."
Westville 59, LaCrosse 46
Sarah Weston went 16-for-20 from the free throw line en route to a 26-point night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.