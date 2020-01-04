La PORTE — After Saturday's game, both coaches shared a similar sentiment. They were pleased with their team's offense, while at the same time lamenting their defense.
It was that kind of day for La Porte and Lafayette Jefferson in their boys basketball shootout.
After a furious scoring opening quarter where the teams combined for 55 points and 11 three-pointers, the visiting and No. 5 Bronchos asserted themselves from there, building a double-digit lead late in the first half and holding off the Slicers after the break in a wild 96-83 win. Jeff overcame Garrott Ott-Large's career day. La Porte's senior guard poured in a career-high 36 points and drilled 7-of-18 behind the arc.
“If you were coming to watch offense, it was a heck of a night," Slicers coach Kyle Benge said. "If you were coming to watch defense, there wasn't much played. That's something we're going to have to improve upon. They're a really good basketball team, but we've got to take ownership on the defensive end and play better team basketball defensively.”
Both squads exploded offensively in the first quarter.
They each had torrid 3-point shooting, as La Porte (5-5) nailed six treys and Jeff (9-1) hit five. The Bronchos controlled the early part of the game, leading by as many as five, including 16-11. The Slicers rallied, though, eventually going ahead 23-22, and leading 28-27 at the end of the first. Garrott Ott-Large paced the team offensively with 11 points and three treys in the opening eight minutes.
Jeff then began to assert itself in the second period. It used effective offensive rebounding and continued great shooting to build a few seven-point margins. It opened up a 35-28 advantage with 5:25 left before the break. The Bronchos outscored La Porte 22-12 in the second, which permitted them to build a 49-40 half cushion.
On the night, Jeff connected on 11-for-23 behind the arc, while the Slicers went 10-of-29.
“That was probably one of the worst defensive games I've ever seen,” Bronchos coach Mark Barnhizer said. “But La Porte's hard to guard. They do a good job with their offense. They do things a little differently than what we're used to. Most of the teams we play kind of spread the floor out, where they screen a lot. We just had more offensive weapons than they did and that's why we won.”
Jeff then went ahead as much as 15 in the third, but the Slicers never really went away, pulling as close as five early in the fourth, 71-66. That was the closest they got after the break, however. They cut it to six, 84-78, midway through the last quarter, but Jeff responded with a 6-0 run to re-take a 12-point lead.
“We shot a really good percentage and we made our free throws,” Barnhizer said. “That really helped us, especially late in the game. We made our free throws. Once we got the lead, we were able to keep them at bay.”
The Bronchos finished 14-of-15 from the charity stripe in the fourth. For the game, they missed just two of their 23 attempts.
On the other side, Garrott Ott-Large tried his best to put his team on his back offensively. He also showed the ability to drive to the basket and hit half of his 24 shots overall.
“Garrott was good in our system,” Benge said. “Our system shot the ball well. He was coming off screens ready to shoot the ball. He shot well.”
Besides Garrott Ott-Large, the Slicers’ Grant Ott-Large registered 19 points, all but five coming after the break.
"He was able to drive the ball and get to the hoop," Benge added. "That was good to see."
Grant Gresham netted 11 and gave the team an offensive boost in the first half with a couple dunks, including one on an alley-oop. Carson Crass and Ethan Osowski both had eight points.
Four Jeff players had at least 20 points, led by Braxton Barnhizer's 25. Avery Beaver was right behind with 24 points, while Brooks Barnhizer and Matthew Jones recorded 20 apiece. Braxton Barnhizer hit four 3-pointers, and Brooks Barnhizer and Beaver both added three treys.
Despite the loss, the Slicers faced a stellar opponent, a team they haven't played recently.
"Playing at home, it was nice to play a team of this caliber," Benge said. "A lot of people want to come out and watch the No. 5 team in the state. We're going to play teams just as good as that, but we've got to compete harder on the defensive end to compete and stay in games in the DAC (Duneland Athletic Conference)."
La Porte’s junior varsity prevailed 48-45. Kyle Kirkham tallied 16 points for the Slicers (8-2), and Drew Noveroske and Hayden Lowe both had nine points.
Lafayette Jefferson 96, La Porte 83
The Slicers' Garrott Ott-Large earned a career-high 36 points.
