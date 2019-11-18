Basketball overseas

NEW CARLISLE — Just north of Nagasaki on the southwestern tip of Japan's southernmost island, Kyushu, lies the small city of Sasebo, where the U.S. Navy stations a bevy of ships ranging from aircraft carriers to destroyers.
It's here where current New Prairie boys basketball head coach Mike Bauer was stationed as a logistics specialist on the USS Safeguard from 2004 to 2007.
He joined the Navy shortly after graduating from Indiana University. His brother raved about the perks of traveling and special friendships made during his time serving, convincing Bauer to go through with a major life decision and join himself.
"Serving was one of the greatest things I've ever had the privilege of doing," Bauer said. "I learned so many things about myself and it made me a better man. It was tough at times, but I'm really glad I was able to serve for a while."
Bauer and plenty of his fellow sailors spent a lot of their free time working out at the recreational center at the naval base in Sasebo. They lifted weights, ran and played a variety of sports to pass the time and have fun. To Bauer's surprise, a decent amount of sailors on the nine ships stationed at the U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo shared the same passion as him: Basketball.
Bauer played the sport ever since he was a kid, up until his freshman year of high school. He wasn't exactly the most talented guy on the court, however, forcing him to quit playing following his first year at South Bend Clay. Bauer loved basketball too much to fully give it up, though, and started coaching as an assistant at the middle school level at St. Matthew's Cathedral School.
He kept with that throughout all of high school and became enamored with the coaching side of things. So much so that he sought out local intermediate schools in Bloomington to coach while he attended Indiana. But after teaching and coaching varsity eighth grade basketball back in South Bend, Bauer joined the Navy.
That takes us to Sasebo, where Bauer found some of his lifelong friends through basketball. It was commonplace for pickup games to go on just about any time at the recreational center, providing some fun competition for the multitude of sailors. They'd get rowdy and intense, but there was never anything on the line. Well, besides some momentary pride.
Because of Bauer's natural competitive nature, he and some other guys suggested they start an intramural basketball league. One team per ship, with a regular-season schedule to determine seeding for the eventual playoffs. Everyone loved the idea and it took off.
"We did not win it, unfortunately," Bauer said, laughing. "Even with me as a player-coach, we couldn't get it done. It was pretty ideal though. You played as hard as you could, did everything you could to win, but afterwards, everybody was cool with each other. It was a really awesome environment. I was in two ships in my career, and when I went to the other ship (not in Sasebo), there wasn't anything like this organized."
The basketball league brought everybody closer together, making Bauer's time serving even more enjoyable than he imagined. He and his teammates bonded so much that they created lifelong friendships. The group still stays in touch and even has a fantasy football league together.
"It gets really competitive between us," Bauer said. "To be honest with you, I am not doing too well at all this year."
At least Bauer has the New Prairie boys basketball season to look forward to, his first year on the job for the Cougars. He came over from South Bend St. Joseph High School, where he worked his way up from a volunteer assistant to varsity head coach. Bauer had to step down to coaching the freshman team last season due to a growing family, but has since coordinated things at home so he can fully commit to being a varsity head basketball coach once again.
The move from one conference foe to another seems odd from the outside looking in. It doesn't seem to make much sense for Bauer to coach further away from home over in New Carlisle for a different team in the Northern Indiana Conference. But once he found out there was an opening at New Prairie to be the head boys coach, Bauer emailed athletic director Ben Bachmann to inquire about the position. A couple interviews later and Bauer was informed he got the job in March.
"Honestly, the culture at New Prairie was what made this job so attractive to me," Bauer said. "Everyone is so close at that school, they work together and work hard. And the support they get from the community is incredible. All that is what drew me here."
Bauer and the Cougars open up their season Nov. 26 at home against South Bend Career Academy.
