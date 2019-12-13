Girls
Marquette 72, Illiana Christian 65
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (17-15-16-17)
Lizzie Knot 12-20 2-3 27, Olivia Wegner 2-4 2-2 6, Kennedy Gaddis 4-6 1-2 12, Natalie Scott 4-5 0-0 8, Caylynn Townes 2-5 4-6 8, Cameron Evers 2-4 0-2 5. Totals — 26-45 9-15 65.
MARQUETTE (13-20-10-29)
Izabel Galindo 7-13 1-1 18, Ryleigh Grott 2-4 5-7 9, Ally McConnell 10-20 7-11 28, Ana Blakely 6-9 5-8 17, Mary Kate Bobillo 0-5 0-1 0, Sandra Paholski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 25-52 18-28 72.
3-point field goals: Gaddis 2, Evers, Knot (IC); Galindo 3, McConnell (M). Leaders — Rebounds: Knot 10 (IC), McConnell 11 (M). Assists: Knot 3 (IC), Blakely 5 (M). Steals: Knot 2, Scott 2 (IC), Blakely 2, McConnell 2 (M). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 13, Marquette 14. Fouled out: Townes. Records: Illiana Christian 3-9, Marquette 4-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.