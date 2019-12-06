Girls
South Central 67, Kouts 42
SOUTH CENTRAL (22-16-13-16)
Faith Biggs 7-13 0-0 15, Abbie Tomblin 7-12 0-0 15, Amber Wolf 8-9 6-7 22, Olivia Marks 3-6 0-0 6, Lexy Wade 1-4 0-0 2, Delanie Gale 0-6 0-0 0, Lillian Tolmen 2-3 3-3 7, Holley Noveroske 0-0 0-2 0, Lauren Bowmar 0-0 0-0 0, Elle Kimmel 0-0 0-0 0, Falyn Anthony 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 28-53 9-12 67.
KOUTS (15-10-13-4)
Morgan Kobza 2-7 4-4 8, Lyndsey Kobza 2-3 2-8 6, Allison Capouch 5-11 0-2 14, Lauryn Koedyker 1-1 2-2 4, Desiree Hall 0-3 1-2 1, Kaylee Clindaniel 1-5 0-0 2, Emma Garavalia 0-3 3-4 3, Isabella Semento 0-1 1-2 1. Totals -- 12-35 13-24 42.
3-point field goals: Biggs, Tomblin (SC); Capouch 4 (K). Leaders -- Rebounds: Marks 7 (SC), Garavalia 3 (K). Assists: Biggs 2, Tomblin 2, Gale 2 (SC). Steals: Tomblin 4 (SC), Hall 2 (K). Team fouls: South Central 11, Kouts 5. Fouled out: None. Records: South Central 6-1 (1-0 Porter County Conference), Kouts 8-2 (1-1).
