Back home with the PCC

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Her stay was brief, just three years, but Kerrie Schludecker’s stint at Boone Grove left a lasting impression on the Porter County Conference with the Indiana High School Athletic Association Assistant Commissioner.
“I miss this. This was family, this was home, this was very special to me,” Schludecker said before Sunday’s PCC basketball tournament banquet at the Porter County Expo Center. “Some close friends, mentors, are all athletic directors in the PCC. You see a lot of longevity in this conference, (Boone Grove’s Matt McKay and Linda Eleftheri). I see some of the kids who were students when I was there on coaching staffs giving back. To come back here is special.”
Born and raised in Indianapolis, Schludecker didn’t know much about ‘the Region,’ the proud corner of the state in Northwest Indiana, before coming up to Valparaiso University in 2008 to complete her Master’s degree. After an internship at Valparaiso High School, she became Athletics Director at Marquette Catholic, where she spent two years, then accepted the same position at Boone Grove. She returned to the capital city in 2015, when she was named to her position with the IHSAA.
While at Boone, Schludecker attended all three banquets and twice hosted the tournament. Sunday marked her first return to the Expo Center since its renovations, which prompted it to be moved to the La Porte Civic Auditorium last year.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “I was very honored when they asked. The PCC tournament is by far my favorite event I’ve ever administered, the community support. I came from a high school (Roncalli) that didn’t have a conference (at the time). This tournament means a lot. The camaraderie among all the kids, the different things they do. It’s a fun week of events. The Victory Cup, the Victory Keg, there are unique things that are all about this conference.”
When the IHSAA opening came along, Schludecker saw it as a chance to provide representation for her home away from home.
“One thing I really brought to the office was, there’s always the north,” she said. “I’ve come to find some of our biggest supporters are here, some great, hard-working athletic directors. They’re very active. It just makes me proud. Looking at the panel, there was no one from the north. I thought I could bring that, as well as some enthusiasm, being young. I don’t have a teaching background. I wasn’t sure what the future held, so when the opportunity opened up, it was something I thought I would try. Commissioner (Bobby) Cox asked me to serve on a couple committees, and the name exposure helped me in that direction.”
Softball, volleyball and swimming/diving are the sports Schludecker oversees, in addition to coordinating the Student Leadership Conference and Student Advisory Committee.
“I participated in volleyball and softball. I still had to learn swimming and diving,” she said. “At the time I was at Boone, I was in charge of professional development, the ADs conference. I try to get my foot in the door for every opportunity for leadership role. If I was moving away from working with student athletes every day, I still had a connection with them.”
Schludecker was instrumental in finding a new home for the softball state finals at Purdue. She also takes pride in the growth of the Student Leadership Conference into the largest one-day conference of its kind in the nation.
“(Softball) was the only team sport that was not at a professional/collegiate venue,” she said.
Five years into her job with the IHSAA, Schludecker jokes about acclimating to not being the office type.
“Now that I sit behind a desk, I’m sure I drive everybody in the office crazy,” she said. “I’m constantly taking a lap. But I’ve got myself a routine. I have a good relationship with all the officials. I get out and see the ADs and work with them, mentoring the new one. I really miss interacting with the kids, the teachers, the coaches. To be honest, it’s taken me about five years to get accustomed to the position, but I enjoy it.”
