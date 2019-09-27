All four area football teams had their games postponed on Friday night due to storms. They all have been rescheduled for Saturday.
South Central will host Lake Station at 10 a.m. La Porte will play at Merrillville at 11 a.m. The Slicers' JV contest will follow the varsity at Merrillville on Saturday. Michigan City will travel to Lake Central at 11:30 a.m., and New Prairie meets South Bend Adams on the road at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.