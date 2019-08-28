Brad Keller made a mistake up and in the middle of the zone in the fourth inning of a seemingly meaningless contest between the American League Central cellar-dwelling Royals and White Sox on April 17.
Don’t tell Tim Anderson that this game probably wouldn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things though.
The Chicago shortstop saw the pitch early and took advantage, clubbing a deep home run to left field to give the White Sox an early lead. This was no ordinary home run though. This caught the eye of sports fans across the country, due mostly to Anderson’s theatrics.
As soon as he knew the ball was going to sail far into the stands of Guarantee Rate Field, Anderson stopped in his tracks next to the plate, gripped the top of his bat in his right hand, looked at his dugout and hucked it with a passionate scream, sending the bat flipping towards his teammates.
Keller repaid Anderson the next at-bat in the sixth inning by pegging him in the left hip with a 92 mile-per-hour fastball, clearing both benches and suspending four players in the process. Passion such as Anderson’s typically comes off poorly in baseball, a sport that’s so caught up in its old-school ways it’s fallen behind football and basketball as America’s sport.
But baseball needs more Tim Andersons though. While his energy surely is contagious and is a big part of why baseball fans know his name, it isn’t the only reason he should be known.
Anderson has been one of the best shortstops in baseball in his age-26 season, leading all qualifying MLB shortstops with a .328 batting average. In addition, he’s also accumulated a very respectable .840 OPS struck out just 80 times (top-10 among MLB starting shortstops) in 395 plate appearances (20.3 percent) — an improvement of nearly six percent from the first three years of his career.
He’s been at his best in the month of August, though, hitting .379 (39-for-103) — good for the most hits and highest average of MLB shortstops this month — and racking up an OPS of .920. At only 26 years old, Anderson is coming into his own as a ballplayer, and the White Sox surely hope this year is an indication of what’s to come for what looks like its shortstop of the future.
In the midst of what’s been somewhat of a middling year for the White Sox, seeing players like Anderson — who has yet to fully hit his prime — have such dominant seasons is a silver lining to an otherwise underwhelming year.
Eleven — and soon to be 12 — years have gone by on the South Side without a playoff appearance, including three straight seasons with less than 70 wins. But a promising young roster with talents such as Anderson, Lucas Giolito, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez have White Sox fans hopeful for a future with consistent playoff appearances.
Chicago has been a Cubs town for years now, but an exciting young core filled with players as electric and talented as Anderson could very well bring some Chicagoans down south on Lakeshore Drive, over to the South Side.
