An unlikely star

There was nothing in Ian Baker's soccer background to suggest he would score 18 goals this season.
The Marquette senior didn't have an elite club resume and he had never even played forward before.
"It was very surprising," Baker said of his offensive emergence. "I wasn't really sure how it would pan out going up top. It was a little tough at the start, trying to get in the groove. It was really hard to position myself well as a striker. I'm glad it went well."
Anyone who saw Baker play this season could've never guessed he had no experience playing up front.
"His foot skills are very good," coach Austin Cogdill said. "A lot of times, guys kick and chase. He's able to keep it on a leash, as we like to say, to run with the ball. He has really good accuracy. He took the majority of our free kicks. He's a smart player. He knew when to take a shot and when to place it for a cross inside."
For his breakout senior performance, Baker has been chosen the La Porte County Player of the Year.
"He's a jack of all trades," Cogdill said. "The majority of his training is as a defender, but he has the skills to play anywhere on the field we put him."
Another kicker on Baker is he may have never even played soccer if future Blazers teammate Cormac Markham urged him to join him in the Ogden Dunes Youth Soccer Club when he was 8. His first sports endeavors were with baseball, his main sport growing up, and basketball.
"(Markham) called me and said they needed guys and I said, sure, why not?" Baker said.
Even so, he didn't really develop much of an interest in soccer until he was in fifth grade at Nativity School in Portage.
"I think playing sports gave me an athletic edge," he said.
In eighth grade, Baker stopped playing baseball and he gave up basketball after his freshman year at Marquette.
"I felt like I should hone in on developing my soccer skills," he said.
Primarily a midfielder as a freshman, he was moved to defense during his sophomore season and held down the sweeper spot through his junior year.
"I wasn't really working on my footwork, my moves," he said. "I was focused more on my passing, my tactical skills, trying to get the ball to teammates, not so much keeping it myself."
With more experience returning this season in the defensive third than up front, Cogdill pitched the idea of moving Baker to forward.
"He accepted any position we put him in and he did it really well," Cogdill said.
In the process, Baker also emerged as a leader for the young Blazers, another new role for him.
"I'd known him for three years, inside and outside of soccer, in the classroom, and he was one of those guys who was really quiet, who speaks only when he's spoken to," Cogdill said. "Coming into the year, we knew his skills would be shown a lot on the team and I was really hoping we could count on him to be a captain, to step up socially, vocalizing things, and he absolutely did. He'd already done it by showcasing his skills and he stepped up and took the initiative, telling people where they need to be. On the sideline, I can only affect so many players at a time as a coach and he helped me pick up the slack."
When the Blazers bowed out in a sectional championship shootout against Morgan Township, Baker walked off the field wondering if he'd play competitive soccer again. Sure, he's kicking around in an indoor league at the Hallmark Sports Club in Merrillville, but nothing like being on a school team.
"I've definitely thought a lot about it, that I might never be on another soccer team," Baker said.
His future will include studying nursing, now it's a matter of where, and if that will include soccer. Baker visited Calumet College in Whiting and worked out with the team. They expressed an interest in him and once his paperwork goes through, an offer could follow. Baker is also considering Indiana or Purdue, among other schools, and the prospect of trying out for soccer as a walk-on.
"A couple friends, my former coach (A.J. Monroe) and my current coach (Cogdill) all said it's definitely a possibility," he said. "Finances are a big thing and if I really feel I want to play."
As Baker's career has shown, stranger things have happened.
