An interview to cherish

I've done thousands of interviews over the years.
Some have been great, some have been bad, and the vast majority fall somewhere in between.
A few weeks ago, the opportunity came along to talk to Don Larsen, a Michigan City native who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history in 1956. Tom Keefe, Larsen's close friend and personal assistant in recent years, reached out to the News-Dispatch on the idea via an email to our editor, Jeff Mayes. I don't interview a lot of professional athletes, present or former, and while it's not always the big deal I thought it as when I was half my age, the prospect of chatting with someone who did something that had never been before -- or since -- was a no-brainer.
I didn't know what to expect, so I figured I'd leave it open-ended and just the 90-year old Larsen speak spontaneously. What followed was some of the most engaging 45 minutes I've ever spent on a phone with anyone. After a while, it was just two fans talking baseball, one of whom just happened to be a part of history. It could've gone on for hours.
"Despite his reluctance to do interviews these days, he said, sure, I’ll do it for them,” Keefe said in an email. "I couldn't happier to see that the old hometown got the honor."
Larsen was sharp as a tack, recalling childhood moments from the 1930s and 40s in Michigan City as well as details from his perfect game at Yankee Stadium. He chatted candidly about how baseball has changed, from pitch counts to injuries to salaries. The sport was a job then, not a career -- you were set for life when you retired, you had to go do something else -- but Larsen was grateful just to be able to play, let alone be a part of the game's most storied franchise, being a part of four World Series with the Yanks in addition to another with the Giants.
Unlike many who find fame in sports, Larsen was OK with the limelight. He even embraced it. He welcomed talking to fans, recounting tales he'd surely done thousands of times before. He remained close to the Yankees as well as the St. Louis Browns his entire life.
As much as I enjoyed the chance to talk with Larsen, it meant even more to me when Keefe told me how much Larsen seemed to appreciate it as well.
"I hadn't seem him that energized in weeks," Keefe said in a text of the man he called 'The Old Viking.' "You took him back in time to the happy days of his youth, just as the forces of old age and disease were about to take him away from us all. He was really on a roll with you."
Through a string of emails and texts, Keefe walked me down Memory Lane with images of mementos, photographs and newspaper clippings, even a snippet from the News-Dispatch about Larsen's ping pong and basketball prowess as a kid back in City.
Larsen was undergoing treatment for esopgheal cancer and Keefe was candid in sharing the sentiment that they didn't know how much time he had left. It was part of impetus in him reaching out to the newspaper from Larsen's hometown. Even so, when the news of Larsen's passing began to get around social media Wednesday night, the news was stunning.
Scrolling through all of the reactions, it was plain to see that Larsen was a beloved, bigger than life figure who brought a smile to the face of everyone he met, save of course for that Dodgers lineup he set up and down in a succession of 27 that glorious day. An imperfect world is a little less perfect without him.
It was a privilege to be the last writer to interview Larsen, and it's an honor I'll never forget.
Thank you, Mr. Perfect. Rest easy, I hope you can give Yogi another hug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.