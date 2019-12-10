An immediate impact

La PORTE — It certainly hasn’t taken Caiya Cooper long to get acclimated to prep swimming.
Not only has the La Porte fabulous freshman flourished at the high school level, she’s also shined early in her first season.
Despite her accomplishments, Cooper takes an unassuming approach to her role for the Slicers.
“I’m glad to be on the team and I think I’m going to be a good asset,” Cooper said. “And I hope to help the team in any way possible.”
Prior to reaching the prep circuit, Cooper participated in the La Porte Turbos Swim Club, an organization she recognized as preparing her perfectly for the rigors of high school. Cooper feels that’s allowed her to thrive early for the Slicers.
“I did club before I did high school, so I’ve had pretty good coaches last year to help me get to the point where I am now,” she said. “So they’ve really helped.”
Cooper added that club experience has helped her specifically get comfortable with all the different events and what that entails at the prep level.
“It helped me get a feel of all the strokes and to be able to know where I would fit in later,” Cooper said. “And to be able to realize how high school actually works.”
In addition to the plethora of club swimming she did, Cooper worked out more in the offseason and significantly swam to prepare for the upcoming prep campaign. She worked out nearly every day for about half an hour to an hour, which Cooper would do after swim practice, which was roughly at least two hours.
Cooper has parlayed that tremendous amount of work into success in the pool.
“It feels really good, being able to know I’m this fast,” she added. “And to be able to realize how good I can get.”
Cooper has been one of the mainstays for La Porte’s girls swim team three weeks into the season.
She’s been influential in aiding the squad’s robust 5-1 start heading into Tuesday night’s meet against Portage.
Slicers girls coach John Doty said that Cooper’s attitude and determination make her very valuable.
“She will do anything you ask her to do,” he added. “She is extremely coachable, both in the water and in the weight room. I haven’t found something where I push her and she doesn’t rise to the occasion. She’s very coachable, very humble and she will work harder than anybody on the team.”
Doty said that in the weight room if he feels she’s not lifting enough weight, he throws more weight on there. Doty said Cooper might give her a look and grit her teeth, but she’ll do it.
Cooper’s versatility has impressed her coach as well.
“Her flexibility is her best attribute as a swimmer, because I can stick her in anything and she’s doing it at a high level,” Doty said. “That comes from the work ethic she has, because if she knows she’s doing something, she’s going to work extremely hard to do it as best she can. And she really knows how to push herself in the right way. She will work until she’s blue in the face, panting, breathing, when we tell them to go all out, which is hard to do in some practices toward the end.”
Caiya’s older brother, Jacob Cooper, also swam for La Porte a few years ago. He advanced to state several times. Caiya said Jacob had a big influence on her starting the sport.
Cooper’s specialty strokes might be freestyle and the distance events. She said she doesn’t necessarily have a favorite event, but added she enjoys the 500-yard freestyle, despite it being challenging.
Besides swimming, Cooper is associated with some extracurricular activities.
She’s involved with Interact Club, as well as Key Club. The Interact Club is for people ages 12-18 who want to join together to tackle the issues in their community that they care most about. Through Interact, they can carry out hands-on service projects, make international connections and develop leadership skills.
In the classroom, Cooper is a very stalwart student and she takes pride in her academics.
In terms of swimming, in order for La Porte to continue to progress and thrive in the pool the rest of this season, she thinks every swimmer doing their part and the team still earning victories is the most crucial.
“We need to make sure everyone stays on top of it and to be able to keep our times, and hopefully, keep winning meets,” Cooper said. “So that we can all make sure we have confidence in ourselves.”
While she’s optimistic in the Slicers’ ability to maintain their early-season success, Cooper is relishing the opportunity in the postseason in early February.
“I’m looking forward to the sectional, hoping I can actually beat some of the girls I lost to, especially Valpo’s team,” she said. “But I hope we can get records and break times and all that.”
So how special would it be if her and the team really excel in the sectional?
“I would be very, very happy,” Cooper added. “It would be neat, especially having some talented freshmen.”
