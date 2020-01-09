An emotional comeback

LACROSSE — During Monday night's practice, LaCrosse girls basketball coach Chris McGowen approached senior forward Claire Garwood as the two stood on the baseline.
"'Hey,'" he said. "'If I put you in tomorrow night, there's going to be no tears; you're not crying. If I go out there and you're crying, I'm pulling you back out.'"
This statement was all in good fun, but it was plausible that Garwood would feel extra emotional Tuesday night. It was her first game back from tearing her ACL in the summer, completing a long, grueling rehabilitation process.
Garwood assured her coach she wouldn't, but McGowen needed to make sure his best player was prepared for the game if the Tigers were to pull out a win over River Forest.
"After the game, I'll shed a few with you," McGowen said. "But while the game's going on, I need to have you focused and mentally into it. I understand it's going to be emotional for you, though."
And emotional it was.
Throughout warmups before LaCrosse’s 52-41 win over the Ingots, Garwood stood near half court and sat down to stretch.
A normal routine for most any basketball player; but for her, it’s more necessary than it is for most. A few leg stretches ensued, focusing primarily on her left leg that was strapped with a black, bulky knee brace around her left knee, ranging from the middle of her thigh to the middle of her shin.
With Garwood’s injury occurring about half a year ago, however, McGowen was hopeful his second-leading scorer in the 2018-19 season could return in January. And finally, Tuesday night, it happened.
"It felt so nice to be back," Garwood said. "I'm really glad I was able to recover quick enough to play part of my senior season."
Garwood didn't start the night on the floor for tip-off, however. McGowen doesn't want to rush her back into a copious amount of minutes right away, understanding it's hard to stay conditioned enough to play a full game of basketball when you're dealing with any kind of leg injury.
But with 4:23 remaining in the first quarter, senior forward Madi Heavilin drew contact on an and-one layup, allowing for the first substitution of the game.
Garwood rose from the bench and made her way to center court, ready to see her first in-game action since tearing her ACL at Plymouth in a summer league just a half-year ago. The public address announcer knew the gravity of the situation, belting, 'Now checking in, No. 32, Claire Garwood,' sending the crowd to its feet and into a raucous cheer.
"To hear the crowd actually pop like they did when she checked in was really something special," McGowen said.
After lining up for Heavilin's free throw, it didn’t take long for Garwood to pick up where she left off in a high-scoring junior campaign.
On the Tigers' first offensive possession with her back on the floor, senior point guard Mya Morrow took the ball up the court. After a few passes around to the right corner, the ball made its way back to Morrow at the top of the key.
“Swing it!” boomed McGowen from the bench.
Standing in a crouched, ready-to-shoot position just to the left of Morrow was Garwood. Morrow listened to her coach’s orders and fired a quick pass to Garwood, who quickly heaved up a high-arcing 3-pointer from the left wing.
Nothing but twine.
"The roof blew off the place when she hit that 3," McGowen said. "We rode that momentum the rest of the way. I can only imagine what that felt like for her."
"That felt really good," Garwood added. "It's definitely something I'll remember for a while."
For Garwood, the most rewarding part of her comeback isn't just about being able to play again. Sure, it's nice to be able to play part of her senior year when she previously thought that might not be possible. It's more about who she gets to play with for one last ride.
"We're all just really excited to play together again," Garwood said. "We've all played together for so long. Like, the seniors have all played together since fourth, fifth grade. Being able to be back out there with them is more important to me than just being able to play."
With Garwood out for the first part of the season, the chemistry her and her teammates built up throughout so many years was put on hold for a bit. Instead, LaCrosse had to figure out a new way to play with each other to find success.
Instead of having a duo of 3-point threats in Garwood and Morgan Wozniak spreading out the defense on both sides of the arc, only Wozniak remained. This allowed for less open lanes for Morrow to drive through and created a more congested post, where Heavilin thrives. By adding Garwood back into the lineup, the Tigers' offense changes drastically.
"All the conference coaches ask for film from one another," McGowen said. "I've had no problem giving it out this year because I knew if we could get Claire back into the lineup, the way we play would look a lot different. So whatever film there is on us from earlier this year, we're a completely different team now that Claire's back."
With the Porter County Conference Tournament coming up, one has to imagine McGowen and LaCrosse might have a bit of an edge with Garwood back in the lineup. If she can assimilate quick enough to the conditioning necessary to play full games, the Tigers could very well be a dark horse in the postseason.
