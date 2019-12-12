Alternative options

MICHIGAN CITY — It's been a season-long search for complementary scoring for Marquette.
Thursday against Illiana Christian, the Blazers found it.
Junior Izabel Galindo scored a career-high 18 points and sophomore Ana Blakely chipped in a personal-best 14 to back the co-game-high 25 by Ally McConnell as Marquette held off the Vikings for a frantic 72-65 victory at the Scholl Center.
"It's a breath of fresh air," Blazers coach Katie Collignon said. "Any time you can have different players step up, it's huge for the team. It takes the pressure off the post people when other people can knock down shots. That's a lot of points."
Galindo's points including three treys, the last of which ignited a decisive 11-0 run that shook Marquette loose from a 52-52 tie.
"It was like, OK, we've got this, we can do this. I felt very confident," said Galindo, whose big night was started with a banked-in 3. "I know my team has my back, which is really nice. We haven't had anyone step up as a consistent scorer, so it helps a lot."
Blakely did most of her damage in transition and at the free throw line. She scored six straight points in the third quarter, twice executing a one-person fast break with coast-to-coast layups.
"I use my speed a lot and I noticed they were slower, so I just drove a lot," Blakely said. "I got to the free throw line and knocked my free throws done. They weren't as tall in the post, so it was easier to drive and dish. It helps a lot, knowing I have teammates I can count on who can help me with the ball, so I don't have to dribble every time."
Known for her speed as a player, Collignon as encouraged Blakely to make use of her greatest asset.
"I kept telling her that," Collignon said. "I told (assistant coach) Renee (Turpa) like 80 percent of my game was my speed. It's so critical. I don't know if Ana knows how fast she really is. It's critical for her to use it more each game. It's exciting to see her evolve."
The teams' offensive production, inside and outside of the arc, belied their under-.500 records.
Marquette (4-5) raced to a 10-1 lead as McConnell notched a quick seven points to start the game. Illiana (3-9) countered with 12 straight, including a pair of 3s, to surge in front 15-10.
"There were times our defense wasn't terrible," Collignon said. "They just made shots."
The Vikings held the edge for much of the second quarter before McConnell and Izzy Galindo teamed on an 11-2 run that turned a six-point deficit into a three-point lead. The Blazers pair combined for 27 first-half points.
Another Illiana answer capped by back-to-back triples negated that advantage as the teams continued to exchange surges.
McConnell injured her shoulder in an scramble for the ball in the last minute and left the game.
Marquette withstood 25 points by Illiana guard Lizzie Knot, whose 12-point fourth quarter keyed a late Vikings run that saw the margin dwindle to five. Ryleigh Grott netted four straight foul shots to secure the outcome.
The win extended the Blazers' Scholl Center winning streak to 40 games.
Marquette 72, Illiana Christian 65
Ally McConnell scored 25 points for the Blazers.
