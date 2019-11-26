QB -- Chase Ketterer, Sr., New Prairie
So much stood out about the All-La Porte County Offensive Player of the Year, but the durability and endurance may have been his greatest quality. He carried the ball 307 times while also anchoring the Cougars secondary over the final five games, picking up 11 ta tackles (three for loss) and an interception. Ketterer ran for 2,496 yards and 33 touchdowns in addition to completing 38 of 78 for 775 yards and another 10 scores.
RB -- Chris Mays, Sr., New Prairie
Only when you're standing next to Ketterer would 1,407 yards, a 7.7-yards per carry average and 23 touchdowns take a backseat, but that's OK with Mays. He provided the physical interior complement to the Cougars' downhill running game that kept defenses from focusing on his quarterback.
RB -- Jonathon Flemings, Jr., Michigan City
A bright spot for an up-and-down Wolves offense, the first-year varsity player took the starting spot and ran with it, literally. Flemings could hit up in between the tackles and also had the burst to separate from defenders when he got into space. His 1,098 yards (6.2 average) and 11 touchdowns are a great starting point for the 2020 season.
WR -- Kaydarious Jones, Sr., Michigan City
The passing game didn't quite evolve as the Wolves had hoped, given the instability and inexperience at the quarterback position, but Jones proved to be the safety net for sophomore Gio Laurent, snagging 41 yards for 491 yards and five touchdowns while chipping in 131 yards and two scores rushing. He also topped City in return yards.
WR -- Wyatt Kmiecik, Sr., New Prairie
Ketterer and the Cougars were happy that he came back to football, bringing an important vertical element to their passing game. A big play waiting to happen, Kmiecik had 387 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on only 14 catches. Also a special team threat, Kmiecik had kickoff returns of 54, 74 and 88 yards.
TE -- Taylor Adams, Sr., New Prairie
Adams did most of his damage on defense, where he had 64 tackles and was second on the team in 10.5 tackles for a loss, but he also played an understated role on offense as a blocker and a pass catcher, reeling in 10 passes for 232 yards, both of those ranking second for NP, and a TD.
OL -- Hunter Whitenack, So., New Prairie
Whitenack will be playing on Saturdays in a few years with Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan State and Purdue (so far) all lining up for the 6-foot-6, 325 (plus)-pound man-mountain's future services, but not quite too soon. He'll be anchoring the Cougars' power running game for another two years after helping pave the way for 4,526 yards this season.
OL -- Drake Adams, Jr., Michigan City
Line play was spotty at times for the Wolves, but it wasn't because of Adams, a steady force up front for a running game that averaged just under 190 yards a night.
OL -- Chris McGrew, Jr., New Prairie
On most lines, the 6-1 and 305(-ish)-pound guard would be the foundation, but New Prairie's line wasn't your typical blocking unit. If he were a few inches taller, he'd be drawing some of the recruiting interest of his linemate Whitenack. The scary thing is that the All-Northern Indiana Conference pick is one of three starters back among the Cougars' front five.
OL -- Drew Kubaszyk, Sr., La Porte
The Slicers churn out quality linemen and on an annual basis and Kubaszyk is another. The captain and two-year starter won the team “Real Slicer” award this year for the player that most exemplifies our program.
OL -- Zach Borror, Sr., New Prairie
The low man wins in the trenches and nobody got lower than the 5-6, 270-pound (listed) center for the Cougars.
ATH -- Zack Christy, Sr., South Central
The versatile Christy contributed in many ways for the Satellites, but nowhere more than he did in the passing game, where he was far and away the primary target. A combination of size (6-1, 190) and speed, Christy could make a play in traffic and also pry the lid off on a deep ball, as his 37 catches for 720 yards and eight touchdowns would attest. He also ran the ball 18 times for 237 yards and was fourth on the team in tackles (93).
PK -- Nolan Szymanski, Sr., New Prairie
Who knows what kind of field goal prowess Szymanski had. Like Justin Tucker with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, he never got the chance as the Cougars and Chase Ketterer were always scoring touchdowns. Szymanski coverted his extra points (61 of 67) at a 90 percent rate, becoming the school's career scoring leader (148 points) at the position in the process, surpassing his brother Collin.
Honorable mention: La Porte -- Javier Robles; New Prairie -- Adam Borror; South Central -- Brady Glisic.
-- compiled by Jim Peters
