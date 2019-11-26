DL -- Ernest Frierson, Sr., Michigan City
The sole holdover from the prior season on the Wolves' front, Frierson earned all-Duneland Athletic Conference honors with his 50 tackles, four sacks, three tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He also chipped in on the offensive side of the ball, giving City needed size and experience on that line.
DL -- Koley Weinberg, Jr., New Prairie
Weinberg paced the Cougars front with 54 stops and six tackles for loss to go with a sack.
DL -- Blake Kessler, Jr., New Prairie
Weinberg's partner in logged five tackles for loss and three sacks among his 36 stops.
LB -- Brandon Kasinger, Jr., New Prairie
The La Porte County Defensive Player of the Year topped the Cougars in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (4.5.), the key force in their run to a sectional title.
LB -- Gavin Zolvinski, So., La Porte
Big things are in store over the next couple years for the sophomore who accumulated 87 tackles (57 solos), three tackles for loss and three sacks while also recovering two fumbles and forcing another.
LB -- Jaden Browder, Jr., La Porte
At 5-foot-7, Browder was a rolling keg of dynamite, topping his team in tackles (87), solos (57) and sacks (five) to go with three fumble recoveries. The position is going to be really strong for the Slicers next season.
LB -- Nate Ware, Sr., Michigan City
After the loss of Marquan Hurt, Ware took over as Wolves' play maker on defense, recording 102 tackles, three tackles for loss, four sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and an interception. Athletic and fundamentally sound, he was an all-DAC selection.
DB -- Tony Conley, Sr., Michigan City
Like most strong cover corners, Conley didn't post eye-popping stats since offenses typically chose to throw in another direction. He broke up four passes and made three backfield stops among his 40 tackles.
DB -- Andrew Karsten, Sr., South Central
Another multi-tasker, as all the top Satellites are, Karsten was third on the team in tackles from his secondary position with 98 and snagged a pair of interceptions. He also caught eight passes, missed just one of his 28 extra points, knocked through a pair of field goals and booted five touchbacks.
DB -- Bobby Siford, Sr., New Prairie
Despite missing the regional following an injury, Siford topped the Cougars secondary with six tackles for loss among his 68 total stops.
DB -- Justin Forker, Sr., La Porte
A two-way starter for the Slicers, the all-Duneland Athletic Conference selection made 51 stops with three tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. He also scored La Porte's biggest touchdown of the season with his scoring recepton against Michigan City in the sectonal.
ATH -- Jake Osburn, Sr., South Central
An undersized battering ram on both sides of the ball at 5-8, 165, Osburn is the epitome of a small school player. He eclipsed the century mark in rushing (1,026), scoring 15 touchdowns (13 rushing), while making 116 tackles with a team-best six for loss.
P -- Jaykob Ruiz, So., La Porte
Ruiz averaged 34.1 yards for his 43 boots, delivering a long of 62 yards.
Honorable mention: La Porte -- Zach Purnell, Matt Neff; Michigan City -- Robert Jefferson, Brian Walker; New Prairie -- Tyler Graeber, Ian Skornog; South Central -- Logan Notaro, Matt Mulligan.
-- Compiled by Jim Peters
