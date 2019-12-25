When Jayse Wiltgen began playing video games a few years ago, he took a particular interest in receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.
“He was a wiz at X Box, Play Station. It’s how he got interested in football,” Wiltgen’s grandpa Kevin Fites said. “One of his friends is an Odell Beckham fan. He started watching videos of him, Every time he played a video game, he was going to be the Giants so he had to be Odell Beckham. He’s his lifelong idol.”
Beckham went from New York to Cleveland this season, but that didn’t stunt Jayse’s interest in him, and, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Knapp Elementary School second grader got to meet his favorite player and take in Sunday’s Browns’ game with Baltimore.
“To see what my grandchild’s going through, to see him at his lowest point, not knowing what he was going to have the next day, seeing the pure excitement, the pure joy, on his face, it was just fantastic,” Fites said. “I was overwhelmed, too.”
Wiltgen is slightly autistic, but was otherwise like every other little boy, enjoying the outdoors, playing football and soccer. His life changed drastically in the summer of 2018, when he contracted Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM) and Transverse Myelitis (TM), a rare neuroimmune disorder that affects the central nervous system.
“They never identified the trigger,” said Fites, who has legal custody of Wiltgen along with his wife Rhonda. “Your own immune system ends up attacking your body.”
A neurological issue was diagnosed locally and the family was referred to Lories Children’s Hospital in Chicago from there. A quadriplegic dependent upon a ventilator to breathe, Wiltgen remained hospitalized from July to October 2018. He was able to go home in November 2018 and began rehabilitation at La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
“We have no problem sharing his story because it’s so rare,” Fites said. “We want to get the word out about it any way we can, to try to help other people.”
The Make-A-Wish connection to the family began after a Lories respiratory therapist whose own son was chosen for the program brought it to their attention.
“I’d heard of it before but we’d never brought it up for our grandson,” Fites said.
Back in February, the Fites began filling out what would be a forest of paperwork, the initial step in a process that culminated in the trip to Cleveland. In mid-November, they were contacted by local Make-A-Wish representatives, and their information was forwarded to the organization’s Indianapolis location which, in turn, moved it along to the Cleveland bureau.
“They asked us to come up with some back-up wishes just in case it didn’t work out,” Fites said. “Jayse said he couldn’t think of anything else. We had some different suggestions and finally came up with a few.”
Within a week, Make-A-Wish made contact with the Browns about Wiltgen and the wheels quickly accelerated.
“They said they were going to do it this season and they only had two home games left,” Fites said. “It was going to happen incredibly quick.”
On Dec. 17, the family found out everything for Sunday was a go. Final forms were completed to make sure Wiltgen’s sister, Kadence Summerlin, could go, and Wiltgen’s pediatrician gave his OK for him to make the trip as he has a significant amount of medical equipment that must travel with him. The confirmation packet arrived Thursday with the itinerary and Friday morning, they were on their way to Cleveland.
“Jayse can’t fly, so we drove,” Fites said.
They arrived in Cleveland to find that the Hilton hotel where they were staying was two blocks from the stadium.
“You could see it from the hotel,” Fites said. “The first thing Jayse said was, ‘I want to look out window.’”
The fun began Saturday with a trip to the team’s training facility in Berea. Following a tour of the complex, the family watched practice from the field, where the first famous person they encountered was NFL legend Jim Brown. Wiltgen had learned about the Browns Hall of Fame running back by asking Alexa, much like Fites’ favorite player, Walter Payton. After having a football signed by Brown, the family watched practice, and then were greeted by Beckham.
“You couldn’t ask for a nicer individual,” Fites said. “He was smiling, talking one on one with Jayse. He gave Kandace a hug. He made (Jayse) feel on top of the world.”
Among the cache of souvenirs was a pair of autographed orange cleats, which Wiltgen slept with Saturday night. While they were there, the Browns’ David Njoku was told Wiltgen had asked how he was doing after being hit hard, and came over to talk to him.
“He said, ‘I heard you’re a (Miami) Hurricanes fan and you were asking about me,’” Fites said. “He told him he was fine.”
On Sunday morning, a shuttle took the family, which also included Wiltgen’s aunt, McKenzi Fites, to FirstEnergy Stadium, where they went in through the players entrance. Jayse readily recognized Beckham’s car, an orange Rolls Royce. They were allowed on the field for warmups, where Wiltgen was greeted by Bechkam, other players, coaches, managers and one of the game officials, taking a multitude of pictures. This time, Bechkam gave Wiltgen a special glove he was wearing in the pre-game.
“Jayse was all wide-eyed,” Fites said. “His expression was priceless.”
The group sat near a sky box with medical staff nearby in case Wiltgen needed anything. He enjoyed his favorite game fare, a hot dog, and didn’t even seem to mind much that the Browns didn’t win.
“Part of his autism is he doesn’t handle his team not winning well,” Fites said. “We asked him what he wanted to do and he said, ‘We’re staying.’”
Afterward, Wiltgen met Browns receiver Jarvis Landry as he was walking out and took pictures with him for Landry’s Instagram. Following some fist bumps with other players, he had one more exchange with Beckham, who remained cordial despite the outcome of the game.
“He told Jayse, ‘Sorry we didn’t get you a win. I want you to come back next season and we’ll get you a win. Can you come back?’” Fites said. “We found out Make-A-Wish is a big thing to (Beckham). He just doesn’t put it out there.”
Back at the hotel Sunday night, Witgen described his experience as ‘amazing,’ quickly saying the shoes were his favorite souvenir. The family drove back to Michigan City on Monday.
“I can’t say enough about Odell,” Fites said. “The Browns were an unreal host. The whole organization was fantastic. They treated us all great. It was unreal.”
All the photos from the weekend can be found on Witgen’s Facebook page, where there is also a link to his Go Fund Me account, Jayse TM Warrior, for anyone who wants to help the family with his medical expenses.
