LA PORTE — While everyone else was still grinding away on the courts, La Porte's tennis team was relaxing in the shade and enjoying some sweet pulled pork sandwiches.
The Slicers made easy work of its first match of the day in Saturday's LeRoy Classic, with all five matches taking home a victory. They lost just a combined four games total to Mishawaka in the first round and didn't give up a set to Elkhart Central in the championship en route to a first-place finish in the tournament.
Their dominance over the Cavemen and the Blue Blazers was expected coming in, but La Porte head coach Don Varda had a list of things his team needed to work on.
"When we're playing teams of lesser talent, I want our players to do more," Varda said. "I'm expecting them to play extremely hard and play well. I always feel like when you do that, the scoreboard will take care of itself. Of course I want to win the match, but I want to see the people in the right positions, hitting balls to the right places, making good decisions."
Varda's singles players have been dominant all season long for the Slicers, forcing him to focus more of his energy watching his No. 1 and 2 doubles pairings.
"I was really focused on our doubles today," Varda said. "But our No. 1 doubles team did a great job. They got to the net more, they got the ball deep more. They were doing more of the things they need to do to get better."
He was also keen on making sure his team was fired up for Saturday, not taking any of the three teams present too lightly. It's easier said than done for a team with as high aspirations as La Porte to dial it in against teams they know aren't as challenging, but Varda was pleased with his team's mentality coming into the tournament.
"When you're overwhelmingly more talented than another team, it can be difficult (to get fired up before)," Varda said. "Some of our players, their opponent didn't hit the ball that well and couldn't give them a good practice. But to keep them fired up, I just remind them of what's down the road."
One of La Porte's biggest matches of the year lies shortly ahead on that road, as it goes on the road to square off with Duneland Athletic Conference powerhouse Chesterton on Tuesday. With a match as big as that coming up, seeing high energy and execution throughout the tournament was of high importance.
"Today gives us a lot of confidence going into that," said La Porte's No. 1 singles player, Andy Emmons, who won both his matches in straight sets. "I think we all played really well today, and hopefully that success will carry over into Tuesday."
