A surprise in Surprise

A 12-time state champion as a high school gymnastics coach at Valparaiso, Lorie Cook knows a thing or two about winning.
The touch of success extends to the tennis court, where Cook captained a team of local women to the United States Tennis Association Adult 55 & Over 8.0 Division national championship Nov. 3 in Surprise, Arizona.
"I appreciate it so much because high school gymnastics, like tennis, is also considered an individual sport, but it's a team, too," Cook said. "No one on the team went undefeated. It was a great team effort."
The Northwest Indiana group included Dana Salvatore, Lisa Hauser, Darcy Methner, Vicki Harber, Caren Swickard, Gretchen Shinn, Sally Berry and Cook. Betsy Fouts was also a member of the team, but was not able to compete in nationals. All have a lengthy background in the sport, having done USTA events for many years. Three years ago, they collaborated on forming a squad that has added players over time as age group eligibility changed.
Vicky Harber, a graduate of Michigan City Rogers (along with Menther) and Purdue North Central, was playing in a 7.5 combo league in Michiana when she was asked to join.
"Some of us have been playing on and off for quite a while," Cook said. "Caren and I go way, way back. It's pretty intense, but the whole idea of playing is just to have fun, to try to get better."
The format is designed to create a balanced playing field, not allowing teams to stack talent. Matches consist of three courts of doubles with the tandems not allowed to exceed an overall rating of 8.0. For example, a 4.5 like Shinn has to be paired with someone rated no higher than 3.5. Scoring is done in pro sets with 10-point tie-breakers.
"The beauty of it is it's all about matchups, styles of play, how react to that, how playing that day," Cook said. "When you're out there giving it your all, sometimes good things happen."
In its prior tournaments, the team was sidetracked at the state level by Indianapolis, a hurdle it was able to clear this time around.
"At that point, our goal was to win state," Cook said. "We were finally able to get over that hump and everything else was icing on the cake."
The team moved on to the sectional level, where it knocked off 2018 national champion Ohio. They finished 3-1 in the five-state event, good enough to earn one of the 17 spots (from the original field of 1,067) to advance to nationals.
One of seven teams to start 2-0, the local group continued its run on day two, earning its way into the semifinals. Seeded third among the final four, it blanked a Washington, D.C. entry 3-0 to reach the championship, where it then slipped past Florida 2-1. Florida quickly took the lead but the Midwest representatives rebounded, evening the match in a tie-breaker, then clinching it another.
"It was so exciting. Everything was so close," Harber said. "We were jumping all over the place."
All eight players won at least one match in the championship run.
"Lorie's such a great captain. I just told her to tell me what to do, where to go," Harber said. "We all get along so well. I was just so proud to be a part of it. It was a once in a lifetime experience."
Despite their distance from home, the team had fan support as Cook, Swickard and Salvatore all had family on hand.
"We had quite a nice cheering section," Cook said. "It was a fantastic experience and having family there made it all the better. Win or lose, you'd come off the court and get a high five. If someone else was playing, you'd go over and support them. Everybody was behind everybody else. It's always great to hear those words of encouragement. That makes it so much easier. We shared memories that will last a lifetime. There's a bond that will stay with us forever."
Ironically, the team was originally based at the Northwest Athletic Club in Michigan City, but had to find a new home after it closed, doing so at The Courts of Northwest Indiana. Some of the players had to be there at 10 Sunday morning for a match, just eight hours after their flight landed. Harber was there again the next day for a drills class.
"It's easier now that I'm retired," said Harber, who taught in the Union Township Schools for 41 years. "I can play during the day. The only problem (with winning) is only three people can play together the following year. A few of us are talking about doing a 65 & Over league. It's just hard to find people our age who can play competitively."
