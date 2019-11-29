MICHIGAN CITY — Football coaches share a kinship. Whether they know each other or not, there's a connection in the same highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all that comes with the grind of the job.
"It all just kind of connects," Michigan City coach Phil Mason said. "You worry about your health all the time, the pressure of all of it, the pressure that's put on you."
The Indiana high school ranks were rocked recently with the sudden death of Phillip Bowsman, the West Washington coach who suffered a stroke during the Nov. 22 Class A semistate game against Indianapolis Lutheran and subsequently died Monday.
"To see a guy that young, he was in his early 40s, I'm in my mid 50s, he coached his son, I coached my son," Mason said. "The guy was coaching in a semistate game. It was just horrible."
Bowsman, 43, was 95-52 in 13 seasons at West Washington. Also the Athletics Director there, he was heavily involved in the Indiana Football Coaches Association as a member of the ratings board in Class A and a member of the board representing Region 10.
"He would've been down there next Friday for all-state selections," said Mason, who is part of the 5A ratings board. I didn't know him personally, but he was a young guy who did it right."
As a show of support, the IFCA asked schools across the state to turn on their stadium lights Friday night into today as a tribute to Bowsman. Mason turned on the light towers on the south end of Ames Field on Friday afternoon and will turn them off this morning. La Porte did the same at Kiwanis Field and images of other lighted stadiums in the area began showing up on social media after sunset Friday with the hashtag #BowsmanStrong. South Central will light its field today before its 6:30 girls basketball game, according to coach Buzz Schoff.
"Across the state, we've all got to pull together in these times," Mason said. "It's the right thing to do. Hopefully people take notice and appreciate it a little bit. We really do put our hearts and souls into this. It affects us. To affect a guy that young, it's rough to see that happen."
The tragedy also hit home with Mason's wife, Dee, a speech pathologist who works with stroke patients.
"I think the thing that affected me was seeing the picture of him with his daughter and son," she said. "That's us. I have a son and a daughter. I can't imagine."
