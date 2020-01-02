A re-found passion

MICHIGAN CITY — Despite playing professional basketball in Europe from 2011 to 2018, among a few stints in the NBA’s Developmental League, Michigan City alum William Walker couldn’t stand watching the sport.
Mandatory film sessions were fine. Just like preparing for a presentation or meeting in a nine-to-five job, Walker knew he had to watch copious amounts of film to prosper in his profession.
But throughout the years, the mental and physical grind of playing basketball for a living diminished his love for the game. It became more of a job than a passion. With Walker entering his 30s and a desire to establish and build a family back in the U.S., he decided to retire after one of the best years of his career.
“It’s really hard being that far away from your family for eight or so months of the year,” Walker said. “Over time, I just sort of lost the love for the game I use to have, too. It became more of a job for me than a passion, and that’s how I knew I had to retire, even though I was still playing some of my best basketball.”
He wasn’t even supposed to play for Sweden’s Jamtland squad in 2017-18 — his final year playing professional basketball. But an injury to his first international coach’s players made Walker step in for eight games for Jamtland in Sweden, averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds to close his career on a high note.
It was merely returning a favor; not a look into rejuvinating his career as a veteran. As soon as he was no longer needed, Walker moved back to Michigan City and found a job at a steel mill in East Chicago where he currently works.
“I loved playing overseas,” Walker said. “I won two championships and was runner-up player of the year one year. I got to travel the world and meet some great people along the way. It was a great experience. But practicing two times a day, six times a week, with workouts and traveling, there’s really no days off. It wore me out. I had my fun in the game, but it was time for me to give back and start coaching and start my own life.”
During the final three months of Walker’s pro career, he took on somewhat of a player-coach role. Since this was merely a favor for a coach he respected, he wasn’t interested in the full-on grind that comes with playing basketball for a living. He worked out, practiced and showed up when he wanted to. Walker was a veteran, anyway. He knew what he needed to do.
On top of that, he helped coach up and set and example for the younger players on the team. That, in turn, fueled a passion for coaching that was never there before.
“My whole life, I always said I wasn’t interested in coaching at all,” Walker said. “Like, there’s no way I would ever do that. In the last three years, I finally actually became a fan of watching basketball. Before that, no NBA, no college; if it wasn’t me on the film, I wasn’t going to watch it. I hated to watch games. If I’m not playing, I don’t want to be involved. But now, it’s actually fun for me to sit down and watch basketball and film and everything.”
It’s clear how much Walker enjoys coaching. He constantly jokes around and bonds with his players, relating to them in a way not many in his position do while still commanding respect. It’s a perfect combination that makes him such a valued asset to the Michigan City boys basketball team.
From two NAIA Player of the Year awards, to a long, successful professional basketball career, to taking up coaching, Walker never thought he’d be where he is today. But he wouldn’t change any of it.
He’s right where he wants to be —back in Michigan City with his family, giving back to the community that gave so much to him.
