A quick learner

LOWELL -- Since fourth grade, it had been all volleyball, all the time for La Porte's Ella Bensz.
Then, back in the spring, her track teammates began to nudge Bensz, who was sprinting and long jumping, to try cross country.
"She started doing better in track and I was like, oh, if you do cross country, it will help you do better for track," teammates Ariana Steele said. "I knew she was on the fence with volleyball, so I'm telling her, oh, you can do it for fun and it's going to benefit you. In the summer, she was like, oh, I'm going to run 25 (miunutes) or something. I'm like, no, you're not."
Turns out Steele was right. Bensz has been a revelation for a young Slicers squad, emerging at the front of the pack, as she did Saturday in the Lowell Invitational, finishing 17th in 20:38.3.
"At the end of track season, the coaches were pushing me to do cross country," Bensz said. "We started off really easy, gradually built up, and I naturally got into it. I felt pretty good from the start. I really didn't expect to even be top 25 and right now I'm actually first on the team. I'm just really impressing myself. I think I've gotten a lot more confident. I keep setting goals for myself each race. My goal (here) was top 20, which I made. New Prairie, I'm hoping to break 20 (minutes)."
Bensz played volleyball as a freshman and sophomore and said she figured to be on varsity this year, but simply lost her passion for the sport. That, coupled with her track/cross country teammates prompted the change.
"I just kind of got bored with the sport," she said. "I just miss thinking maybe what I could have done, but I think I'm having more success here than I would have in volleyball. We just have a great team. We all get along. Arianna's like my best friend. We're all pushing each other to do our best. We do our workouts together, everything together."
Her addition has been a welcome one for coach Corbin Slater.
"She has certainly been a pleasant surprise," he said. "I know she had potential to be a top five girl but I didn't expect her to be No. 1. She is super tough both mentally and physically. She's not afraid to put herself out there and compete."
Now it's a matter of Bensz developing a racer's mentality.
"I'm hoping to start moving up to the front. I need to get out a little faster," she said. "Being a junior, not knowing any of the routes and everybody else does, I always figure it out before race. I want to know where I'm going."
It wasn't a problem Bensz expected to have, figuring she'd simply follow everybody else.
"She was worried if she was going to get lost," Steele said. "She's getting it. We got her to believe in herself."
In the boys race, the Slicers took a tactical approach in the hopes of pulling along the Groth twins, John and Jeremy, but the plan quickly unraveled when pace setter Cole Raymond was spiked badly on his heel 150 meters into the race and fell back.
"It backfired on us," Slater said. "He was leading the charge, so they were all kind of stressing, they were all over the place. We've had three great races in a row, I wanted to take a little mental break, not worry about the outcome, and it didn't pan out. We'll go back to Plan A, racing how we have been."
Despite starting at the back of the team pack, Connor Havens navigated his way to a sixth-place finish in 16:40.4.
"Coach's plan is if we can get the twins down there, we can be a legit team, a dangerous team. The plan just didn't go well," Havens said. "Cole's like the brave one of the group. He just has the need to go. He's always been the best guy. Me, I've been back there many times. Coach said, it doesn't matter, it's time to go, so I took off. I passed about two groups. I was like, how am I doing this? I started off slow and now I'm gaining on them. I was surprised how far up I was. I couldn't believe I could even do that. It's something I've never done in my life before."
Raymond placed 18th with a gash on his ankle to boot.
"Conner probably caught 20-some guys," Slater said. "Cole would've been up there. There's no reason they wouldn't have been pushing three-four. It would've been a totally different race."
