Nothing in Makenna King's vault warm-ups Tuesdsay suggested she was about to do something special.
"They were terrible," her mom and assistant coach Corey King said.
It didn't matter, not even a bit.
The South Central sophomore scored a perfect 10 on her second vault run, becoming what is believed to be the first Northwest Indiana gymnast to accomplish the rare feat.
"I never imagined getting a 10," King said. "I knew I could do it, I just didn't expect it ti be that good. I did my first one and got a 9.9. My coach (Christine Garcia) asked me, 'Do you want to do another one?' and I said, 'Yeah, of course!' My first one, I took a step, which cost me a tenth, so I figured if I stuck it, I could get a 10."
When King nailed the landing on her Yurchenko layout vault, she celebrated even before the cards were flipped to reveal her score.
"It's the first time she's ever stuck the landing," Corey said. "She always takes a big step. Somewhere in her timing, she over-rotates. Either her approach is off and she doesn't come off the vault well. All the pieces have to come together. We'd never seen that."
As the score went up, a jubilant King proceeded to hug 'every single person.'
"I was smiling ear to ear, running, jumping," she said. "Everyone knew at that moment."
Chesterton even got into the act, letting King before their team crown, which is awarded to top performers. King won the all-around competition with a total of 38.25. She took third on uneven bars (9.65) and fourths on floor exercise (9.475) and balance beam (9.125) against the state-champion Trojans.
Corey records all of Makenna's events and posted it on Facebook as well as her newly-started Twitter account.
"I wish she had taken it from the side," Makenna said.
Word got around back home as she got on the school bus Wednesday morning to a resounding, '1, 2, 3, congratulations!' from other students.
"It just felt unreal the whole day," Makenna said. "My dad said I can get a puppy now, too. I'm hoping now that I did this, I can get it sooner."
Valparaiso coach Lorie Cook recalled 10s being scored by at least three gymnasts -- Tracy Rinker (Wawasee, 1977-80), Laura Szczepanski (Fort Wayne Dwenger, 1993-96) and Kristen Hines (Homestead, 1997-2000). whose teams Cook, whose teams have won a record 12 state championships, has never had a gymnast hit the number. Rebekah Porter came the closest, scoring a 9.9 on vault in 2004.
"I remember (Merrillville coach) Diane Roberts saying, 'Oh, go ahead and give her the 10,'" Cook said. "My son Jason said you could have a party while she was in the air. I imagine (King's) was like that. It's been done before, but needless to say, it's a great accomplishment. I've been coaching for 45 years and I never remember seeing a 10 (around here). I'm not a huge statistician, but that's something that would make an impression."
Cook considers the feat another feather in the cap for Northwest Indiana gymnastics.
"We're the strongest area in the state and we still struggle to get recognition," she said. "Gymnastics in our area is the most successful sport state-wide in any of the sports."
