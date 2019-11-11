A new-found role

LACROSSE — During a pre-season practice a few weeks ago, LaCrosse girls basketball coach Chris McGowen saw a Mya Morrow he'd never seen before.
The senior point guard, who is usually reserved and quietly goes about her business, was fed up with her teammates' performance. They weren't lined up correctly on offense when trying to execute a play and Morrow knew she had to speak up.
"OK, enough," she said, sternly. "You, over here. And you, get over here."
Morrow continued to direct her teammates around, which she now does almost every day. She was never like this in any of her first three years at LaCrosse; but this year, things are different. She has to be the Tigers' unquestioned leader, both vocally and on the court.
"She probably won't like me saying this, but she's starting to get a little bit of my mentality on the floor where she's kind of becoming real vocal," McGowen said. "Last year, she was a silent leader; didn't really say much. But now with Claire and Katie gone, she's kind of had to step up in that leadership role and become more vocal and not afraid to tell her teammates where they need to be when they need to get there. It's great to see her grow in that way."
The two girls McGowen is referring to are seniors Claire Garwood and Katie Bell. LaCrosse was looking at a promising 2019-20 season with Morrow and its top two leading scorers, Bell and Garwood, going at it one last time as seniors. However, as with life, unpredictable things happened.
Bell dislocated her patella (knee cap) and tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during volleyball season, and Garwood tore her ACL in the offseason as well. Garwood has a chance to return by January for the latter part of the schedule, but Bell is out for the year.
The two filled it up as juniors, averaging over 25 points combined per game (Bell, 14.5; Garwood, 10.8). The Tigers averaged 47 points per contest last year, meaning they're now suddenly missing 54 percent of their team's scoring. Now, McGowen will look to his pass-first point guard in Morrow (119 points, 108 assists in 2018-19) to change up her game.
"My heart was broken when I found out about them," she said. "In the beginning, I was like, 'This is horrible. What are we going to do? We aren't even going to be able to win a game.' But now, it's like we have to do it for them. That makes me want to go harder in practice for them. Knowing that they can't be out there — and they would give anything to be out there — makes me go harder and not take it for granted."
McGowen got a good glimpse of Morrow's progression from passer to primary scoring option in LaCrosse's scrimmage with Washington Township. She was laid back as usual in the first quarter, distributing the basketball to her teammates. However, the remaining three quarters were a different story.
Morrow slashed and drove her way to the basket all game long, finishing with finesse when necessary and with aggression when anyone stood in her way. McGowen and his coaching staff don't track statistics in scrimmages, but he estimates Morrow finished with over 20 points while shooting an efficient percentage from the floor.
"She does a great job of getting to the rim," McGowen said. "In the scrimmage, she was able to finish extremely well. And with that she's able to create off the dribble and get to the rim and set her teammates up with easy layups on the block once she gets going scoring. She does a great job of seeing the floor and understands what to do out there."
That pass-first mentality that Morrow used to have still rings true with her leadership style this year. Dishing out assists display a player's unselfishness and willingness to put others before themselves.
Morrow has never really cared how she does individually. She wants the best for her teammates and leads them with that same mentality.
"She's kind of like the mother of the team," McGowen said. "She kind of takes everybody in, she's not afraid to put people in their place. But she's also going to nurture when she needs to nurture and lead in that hard-nosed style when she feels like she has to. She understands which girls she can get on pretty hard and which girls she kind of needs to smooth over."
Knowing how to treat each girl on the team is one of the many reasons Morrow has stepped into her new leadership role with ease. Like any mother, she knows the most effective way to get through to those close to them. Morrow brings the best out of her teammates thanks of this and provides a nice contrast to McGowen's brash coaching style.
"Me, I'm just a bull in a china shop; I don't care," he said. "If you need to be yelled at, I'll do it. But she's always there if I get on somebody to pick them back up. Kind of like a good cop, bad cop type of situation. She's showing a little bit more bad cop this year though."
Now that Morrow has to attack the rim more aggressively, it's a huge positive for the Tigers that she's showing more of that bad cop mentality.
The best scorers in basketball are rarely laid back, like Morrow used to be. Stephen Curry shimmies, LeBron James pumps his chest and James Harden makes a cooking motion with his two hands. The three are unselfish players at their core, like Morrow, but have an edge to them that pushes them when scoring.
Morrow is slowly but surely developing an edge that LaCrosse so desperately needs in the face of adversity.
