Co-head coaches' names: Ashley Rozparzynska & Martyna Rozparzynska
Last year’s record/postseason result: 6-8-2, lost 4-0 to Penn in Class 3A South Bend Riley Sectional semifinal
Key players lost: Megan Blank (graduated), Brie Kehoe (graduated), Kaylee Marvel (season-ending injury)
Key players returning: Gabby Latchford, Madison Coates, Erin Johnson, Morgan Llewellyn, Sarah Beck
Key newcomers: None
Outlook: After losing some critical players and facing a daunting schedule, the challenge is steep for the Slicers. But with some pretty talented players back, the team believes it can steadily improve as the season progresses and be peaking for the postseason. "Our outlook for this season is to play smarter soccer with integrating a tactical stance," La Porte co-head coach Ashley Rozparzynska said. "We continue to develop the girls' understanding of how to play in different formations as situations occur throughout the game. We look to go into the sectional as a team who can put up a fight for the sectional title. We have a while until the sectional, but every game gives a lesson to learn and to grow from." She added it has a strong team returning after last year and it's been working on developing all of them to be key players in their roles. New co-head coaches Ashley and Martyna Rozparzynska take over the program from John White. "With it our first year of being head coaches at La Porte, we want our team to be defined as the team who can adapt to any situation," Ashley said. "Every practice we continue to grow their athletic characteristics and how they respond to not normal circumstances on and off the field."
— Compiled by Zack Eldridge
