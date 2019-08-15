Last year’s record/postseason finish: 16-6, lost in La Porte Sectional semifinals to New Prairie, 3-2.
Key players lost: None
Key players returning: Andy Emmons, Sr.; Tristen Poe, Sr.; Liam Wolf, So.; Alex Ake, Jr.; Graham Siefker, Jr.; Carson Stalbaum, Jr.
Key newcomers: Brock Schultz, Fr.
Outlook: With every player back and some talented returning players, it's made some lofty expectations for the Slicers. They're welcoming the challenge though, and are confident in their abilities. “Absolutely, it's definitely fantastic,” La Porte coach Don Varda said of not losing a player. "They've got a lot more experience. They've played USTA Tournaments over the summer. Another year is just a huge thing. You have everybody who's been through that grind together as a team. Now they get to come back and do it again with more experience and more skill." While Emmons will probably play No. 1 singles, the other spots are undecided, according to Varda. The returners Poe, Wolf, Ake, Siefker, and Stalbaum, as well as the freshman Schultz will vie for those positions. Quentin Spears suffered a serious knee injury and Varda added it's unknown whether he'll return this year. “We have great leadership and will be very competitive,” Varda added. The Slicers are hoping to atone for last year's sectional semifinal loss to county foe New Prairie on their home court.
— Compiled by Zack Eldridge.
