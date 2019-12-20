La PORTE
Coach: Emily Baker, seventh year
Last year: 1-8, 1-6 Duneland Athletic Conference (9th/10 teams in Chesterton Sectional, 76.9 points)
Key losses: Rylee Stephany (all-around), Alexis Tracy (all-around), Shelby Singleton (all-around).
Key returners: Ella Schable, So. (all-around); Madison Esmeyer, Jr. (all-around); Samara Hale, So. (all-around).
Top newcomers: Rosie Korell, Fr. (all-around); Kate Thibideau, Fr. (all-around).
Outlook: With such a small squad of only five gymnasts, the objective for the Slicers is to simply gradually improve as the season progresses. "It is hard to have a small team because you have to have six on each event," Baker said. "So these five girls have to compete in every event to the best of their abilities. So just every meet trying to get a little bit of a higher level of skill on each event, really focusing on keeping the execution down." Baker added every gymnast's score will essentially count, saying only the top 3 count, but you don't have those buffers since there's not six varsity and six JV gymnasts competing. Three gymnasts are returners and two are newcomers and both freshmen. Schable and Esmeyer are the returners and will be counted on to provide leadership. "The girls definitely look up to them," Baker said. "Yeah, Ella's only a sophomore, but she's definitely shown a lot of leadership. Even last year she showed leadership, and hopefully, this year she'll continue with that leadership. And Maddie, being the upperclassmen, she's the only junior I have, I'm definitely relying on her to keep the girls focused and just building that confidence." In last season's sectional, Schable took 20th all-around (30.475) with her best event floor (8.625). Last year, La Porte had eight gymnasts. This campaign, it's aiming to be better as the season develops, despite the tiny roster. “I'm definitely hoping to improve on last year's record for sure,” Baker said. “All the girls have the potential to be good gymnasts. They just have to push themselves a little bit harder. I also want to see them have fun. I don't want to see them be hard on themselves.”
MICHIGAN CITY
Coach: Ashley Koza, first year
Last year: (10th/10 teams in Chesterton Sectional, 74.25 points)
Key returner: Krista Bendix, Sr.
Top newcomers: Kylie Harrison, Jr.; Makalinn Jenks, Fr.; Alexis Reynolds, Sr.; Armani Torrence-Worlds, Sr.; Savannah Lowe, Sr.; Tava Daniels, Sr.
Outlook: Bendix, Harrison and Jenks provide a solid lead trio for the Wolves. "Having three strong competitors on the varsity lineup is going to be a great foundation going into competition season, and I'm hoping to see stronger scores that reflect these gymnasts," said Koza, a 2015 MC grad and former Wolves standout. "Also having three strong varsity competitors for each event means that we have a better chance at achieving a higher team score than recent years, and I am excited to see what the future holds for these girls." Harrison is returning from a few years out of the sport, while Jenks has a club background. "We are working on bringing (Harrison) back up to speed but I see tremendous potential in her work ethic and ability," Koza said. "Makalinn is also a strong contributor, so I look forward to seeing what she is able to do this season." The Wolves have 12 girls, which is better than what Koza originally anticipated. "Coming into the program, our goal as coaches is to have this be more of a rebuilding year," she said. "Our numbers haven't been the best over the past few years, and I really wanted to just start with rebuilding numbers to be able to have a base for our program. We have many girls who have never done gymnastics before, but they have been working hard and have made incredible progress over the past few weeks of practice. I believe that they will be strong supports for our team as well once they get their feet wet and get a feel for the competition season."
