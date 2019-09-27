A life of volleyball

MICHIGAN CITY — Last fall, Jim Kaufman and his wife, Jill, made their way a couple hours south of their home in La Porte to Frankfort to attend North Judson girls volleyball’s state semifinal game.
Jim, Michigan City’s assistant coach at the time, wanted to go to support three girls on the Bluejays that he coached year-round with the Dunes Volleyball Club — a premiere travel organization in the northern Indiana that featured 10 collegiate commits in the class of 2018 alone.
He was considering retiring from coaching so he could spend more time with his family, as his commute makes his days long and hectic.
Jim’s typical weekday during volleyball season consists of waking up around 3:30 in the morning and driving from home to South Bend for work, where he manages a branch that produces springs for NASCAR vehicles. Then, after eight to 10 hours of work, he makes the hour-long commute to Michigan City to run practices or coach matches for the Wolves.
With practices and home games, he’s not back home in La Porte until 8 or 9 p.m., which is doable for him and Jill. But often times with road games, he’s not back home until 10 or 11, when his wife is already asleep. Because of his intense in-season schedule, Jill jokingly dubs herself “The Volleyball Widow.”
With that frenetic daily agenda, it’s understandable why he would consider retiring from coaching to have more family time and a normal work schedule. And, of course, Jill was on board with that; even though she knew her husband loved volleyball more than just about anything. But as soon as the North Judson game began last year, she knew there was no chance.
Throughout the entire match, he was more of a coach than he was a spectator — nothing surprising to those that know him. He constantly stood up out of his seat, moved around and told Jill what all the players needed to do, how they could fix things. It’s not like any of the girls could hear Jim; he just couldn’t help but do this. It’s how he’s wired.
Jill approached her husband on the car ride back home, knowing he had to continue doing what he loves. She looked over at him and, out of the blue, said, “How can you give it up? You’ve got to keep coaching.”
Jim looked back over with a smirk on his face, quietly agreeing. There’s no way he could have walked away from volleyball at that time. He started looking for coaching positions the next day, and he didn’t have to look far, with former Wolves coach TR Harlan having resigned.
“He’s the most passionate person I know,” Jill said. “He loves his girls, and they love him. They’ve all got such a great rapport. How can you not coach when you’re that passionate?”
That unheralded passion stems from a lifetime of playing and coaching volleyball. The transition from player to coach was seamless. Kaufman took a coaching position at La Porte High School shortly after graduating from there. He’s made stops at Valparaiso, Purdue North Central and Michigan City since, all while coaching for the Dunes. Jim and Jill met even met through volleyball, when he coached one of her two daughters on his club team.
“I just knew (Jill) from seeing her a lot of the time at these volleyball tournaments,” Jim said. “Then we finally met through coaching her daughter one year. We didn’t start dating until after (that season), though.”
During Jim’s time at Valparaiso and Michigan City, the two girls played at La Porte. He rarely squared off against them in high school matches due to the fact that the girls played at different levels from where he coached. But they did compete against each other fairly often during the club season.
Whenever they all faced off, it was always a unique atmosphere, to say the least. The girls wanted nothing more than to beat him, and he would openly cheer out loud for them. But the best part of it all was the passion they all shared for volleyball when the game ended and they got home.
“They’d get home and sit down and talk about the game for hours,” Jill said. “They’d talk about every play, every point, every call by the ref. It’s just amazing to me. There was never any bickering either. I really enjoyed listening to his perspective compared to the girls’ perspective, because sometimes it could be very different. He’d say one play was the right call, and they’d argue back while he’d correct them about it. It was always so fun to hear.”
It only makes sense Jim would find his wife and build a family because of the sport that’s given him so much throughout his life. He knows how many positive things volleyball has given him, and because of that, he does everything he can to give his players the same joy through it.
Whether that comes by creating a fun environment in practices and games or helping his girls play collegiate volleyball, Jim is continuously focusing on the ways he can give back to the sport that’s given him everything.
“He’s so much different than any other coach I’ve ever had,” said Michigan City senior and captain Aaliyah Briggs. “He’s been a huge help with my recruiting process, but the best thing about him is how much he supports us. He’s always getting excited and jumping up and down with us when we do something good. You don’t see that with a lot of coaches. It really feels like he wants to be a part of the team.”
And while Jim is certainly the fun-loving, energetic leader of the Wolves, he can also be very critical of his girls. Sure, missing serves or returning poorly will rub him the wrong way, but what makes him boil the most comes back to the passion he has for volleyball.
“A lot of kids these days in general just don’t have the drive like (my generation) had growing up,” Jim said. “So while I’ll get on (the girls) about (physical) things, that’s fine because it’s fixable with practice. What I get most angry at is when I feel like they don’t put in enough effort or have that drive.”
That’s not to say his Michigan City squad this year or any of his past teams have lacked in that department. It’s more of a broad statement explaining what he wants to see most from his players. He simply just has such a unique passion for the game of volleyball and wants his players to share the same sentiment.
Jill put it best: “He’s the most passionate person I know. How can you not coach when you’re that passionate?”
