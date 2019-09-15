A lasting tribute

NEW CARLISLE -- New Prairie cross country.
The name of the school is synonymous with the sport throughout Indiana.
"Anywhere you go in the state, the kids go to college and they always come back and say they ran into somebody, they saw my shirt (and said), you went to New Prairie? I love that invite, or I heard you have this big cross country race. It's one or the other. The kids are amazed how people know. It's a cool thing."
Smith and coaching colleague Doug Snyder are two big reasons why, having spent a combined lifetime of years in the sport, making New Prairie the unofficial state capital of high school cross country in the state.
"You think of New Prairie cross country, 'Papa Smi' and Snyder are just legendary," girls coach Julie Jeszenszky said. "(Smith) was my coach. They built it to be what it is today. They made little New Prairie something that's really on the map because of cross country. How wild is that? Not only did they make this is awesome, looking at the talent they created, how many I can't even count, I'm sure there is a list somewhere that is too long, literally pages of all the collegiate athletes and state champions. It's just incredible the things they accomplished."
On Saturday, those accomplishments will be formally recognized. Prior to the first race in the annual invitational, New Prairie's crown jewel, there will be a dedication ceremony at 7:45 a.m. on the hill above the start line, honoring the pair with the naming of the course after them.
"For years, we've had names to components of this course," said boys coach John Arndt, who ran for Snyder as a senior. "Essentially it got to the point where it's been running in my mind for about eight years, why don't we have part of the course named for coach Snyder and coach Smith? They're so nominal to the program and pivotal to its growth, everything about it. I thought about it, why not name whole course after them?"
Arndt pitched the idea to Athletics Director Ben Bachmann when he came to New Prairie last school year, and Bachmann gave it an immediate thumbs up. School board approval followed and Arndt went to work at having a sign made.
"There's a group I meet with, a faith group and I mentioned it," he said. "They said, hey, let's build this. It's some guys out of La Porte. They're Slicers through and through. They said, just so you know, we're doing this for you, we're not doing it for New Prairie."
The large wooden sign was hauled out to the course, where school maintenance sunk it into the ground, a lasting tribute to the men who made New Prairie cross country what it is.
"It's pretty good," Arndt said. "I wish I could have made it bigger, but it's solid."
"Anything but the Smith-Snyder, Snyder-Smith course, wouldn't have been enough," Jeszenszky added.
Smith has spent his entire 42-year career at New Prairie, coaching for 40, and is still teaching there. Best known as a Math teacher, he now does Health and P.E. He had been with the school at the middle school for a few years when Snyder, who went to South Bend LaSalle, came from South Bend Adams in 1982 after being chosen to succeed Blaine Gamble. Snyder's brother Ron ran for Gamble at New Carlisle, but after consolidation, Doug wound up at LaSalle.
Snyder spent 35 years coaching, starting at South Bend's Edison Middle School. He took on track assistant coach duties at Notre Dame in 1986, at which time Smith was brought up to the high school as an assistant.
"We were already communicating with each other," Smith said. "We had a good working relationship all the time. He was always receptive to ideas. We fed off each other back and forth. That part of it was really good. I can't tell you the number of hours we poured into that. He poured in a lot more than I did. He was on the phones trying to get coaches to bring their kids, getting workers. We put a lot of years and a lot of sweat in out here. The invitational was already going, but Doug wanted to make it bigger, get more teams. We were painting the course, mowing the course, setting up the course every day, doing it all. It was crazy. We wouldn't be able to do that now. We were much younger then. It's been a great thing to be a part of."
An Indiana Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Famer, Snyder led the Cougars to a combined 19 sectional titles, four regionals, a semi-state and state runner-up finish in 1994. Eight boys teams and three girls teams qualified for the state meet during his career. He helped coach Carol Gray to back-to-back state titles in 1985-86 and Amanda Vanwanzeele was atop the podium in 2000, Mike McClaren was a two-time state runner-up in 1989-90, among 16 Cougars runners named to the all-state team during his tenure, which ended in 2007.
"I desperately wanted coach Snyder to coach my boys," said Arndt, whose brother Glenn ran for him. "He would've gotten more out of them than their coach dad. It's a good culture. I love what this does for people long-term, for adulthood."
No coach get into a sport for the possible accolades, but Smith is deeply appreciative of the recognition.
"It's pretty important," he said. "I never really gave it any thought. It's not something you expect. I really appreciate John and the other coaches grabbing that and taking that to the school board. The fact they were willing to do that was a nice thing. We had a lot of kids, a lot parents who helped along the way. You get to know a lot of good people through the sport. A lot of the kids we had, their kids are running now. They're going to look up there and see that sign and are going to say, mom and dad, who are those clowns? We still have a few people around who can tell them who those clowns are, who actually remember who we are."
