MICHIGAN CITY -- The turnovers, penalties and kicking woes that didn't impact the outcome of the game a week ago bit Michigan City in the behind Friday.
The Wolves coughed up the ball five times, amassed 50 yards in yellow flags and missed two extra points against Warsaw, and the Tigers made them pay the price.
Harrison Mevis, a Division I kicking recruit, blasted a 51-yard field goal with 4:28 left and Warsaw hung on for the 20-19 victory at Ames Field.
"It was sloppy on both sides. We created our own adversity, they had some adversity, but they overcame theirs and we didn't overcome ours," Wolves coach Phil Mason said. "It's going to happen every Fridasy might. We've got to figure out ways to overcome it, to mature as a team, when a team comes here that's coached as well and prepared as well as they are. I'm not going to take anything away from what Warsaw did."
City (1-1) was up 19-17 when Michael Bradford fumbled at the Warsaw 46. The Tigers squeezed out 20 yards to the City 34 and called on Mevis, who said he's made a 67-yarder in practice with a tailwind and made this boot with room to spare.
"There was a crosswind, so it wasn't an easy kick," said Mevis, who has been offered a scholarship by Army and a preferred walk-on opportunity at Washington State. "I just had to aim left upright and do what I needed to. I give credit to our defense. They're the MVPs for the night. That was just one play. They were out there for like 60 plays."
Mevis was good from 46 in the first quarter to give Warsaw (2-0) the early edge after the first of three City lost fumbles.
"When I hit the bed tonight, I'm going to get on my knees and thank the Lord for Mr. and Mrs. Mevis giving birth to their son Harrison," Warsaw coach Bart Curtis said amid a raucous crowd of players and fans. "It wasn't pretty by any stretch but we made enough plays and we played hard enough to give us a shot at the end. We beat a great, talented team. They're going to win a lot of football games. We knew they had more bullets. We they were coming, but we held our composure. It was an honor to come up here and play in this beautiful facility."
City's potent offense was held in check by a swarming Tigers defense that yielded 85 yards and three scores to Jonathon Fleming but not much else. Bradford passed for 71 yards with no gain of longer than 14, and was intercepted twice.
"I couldn't be happier for our defense," Curtis said. "They played awfully inspired. They were probably out there for 80 snaps."
City was stopped on downs at the Warsaw 16 on its opening drive and turned the ball over three times in the first half. The fumble and pair of interceptions were each followed by Warsaw scores -- Mevis' first field goal, a 51-yard Wyatt Amiss toss to Luke Adamiec and a 12-yard run by Keagan Larsh.
"It was not a great display of offense," Curtis said. "Credit to Roy Richards, Ken Bye and their defensive staff. They had us dialed in. There was not a lot of friendly territory out there."
Warsaw's vaunted wishbone running game was stuffed on 56 yards, with two passes to Adamiec accounting for 93 yards.
"Our defense played extremely well," Mason said.
City adjusted to its blocking schemes to Warsaw's stunting front in the second half and found success in the second half with Flemings, who scored from 10 and 7 yards to put City up 19-17 at 3:36 of the third quarter. Both extra points were missed, leaving the door open for the Tigers and Mevis.
"He's a pretty amazing kid. He can bang it," Mason said of Mevis. "(Kicker) Nate) Stevenson is a good kid. He's been our kickoff guy where he's able to kind of just come out and bang it. He's got a draw to the way he kicks that we're working to overcome. I'm not going to blame it on (kicks)."
The Wolves' last chance ended when Bradford's fourth-and-7 scramble was stopped three yards shy at the MC 27 with 2:44 left. Warsaw was able to move the chains with a 10-yard Blake Marsh run and run out the clock.
"If we go down and score, is the game over? I don't know," Mason said. "We should have but we didn't."
Warsaw 20, Michigan City 19
Jonathon Flemings ran for 85 yards and all three Wolves scores.
