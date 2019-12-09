A gritty victory

WESTVILLE — Prior to Westville boys basketball’s 58-47 win over LaCrosse Friday night, Blackhawks coach Drew Eubank did something he rarely does.
With Westville’s undefeated girls team minutes away from winning its first “Kup Game” since 1991, Eubank allowed his team to step outside the locker room and watch the waning minutes of the girls’ 13-point victory. He typically makes his boys stay inside their locker room to focus up before they take the court following the girls game, but Friday was different.
“The girls were awesome tonight,” said Eubank, who is also the Blackhawks’ athletic director. “I usually never let them watch the last part of the girls game, but tonight they really wanted to be out there to support them. I’m glad they got to watch them win. It seemed to really hype them up.”
The girls’ historical victory certainly rubbed off on the boys team, as Eubank’s team pulled out a hard-fought, gritty victory. The epitome of Westville’s effort on the night was embodied by senior forward Josh DeChantal, who logged 26 points, eight rebounds, three steals and a block.
“Josh was awesome for us tonight,” Eubank said. “It’s such a luxury when you can get a guy out there who’s tall, strong and can shoot from the outside like him. He really opens up our entire offense and is a great defender, too.”
While DeChantal only had two 3-pointers on the night — an average game by his standards — he made sure his presence was felt in more ways than one. His effort on the glass and ability to turn the ball over defensively provided a much-needed spark for his teammates in the Blackhawks’ first win of the season.
DeChantal does so with superior strength in the post. At 6-foot-4, he’s already an imposing presence down low with his height. But in between this season and last, he committed himself to improving his strength, and it has paid off so far in 2019.
“I worked out a ton in the offseason,” DeChantal said. “Like, even after practices and games, I’d make sure I went to the weight room and lifted a little bit. I was really committed to it and ended up gaining 20 pounds of muscle in the last year. It’s super useful now and has helped my game a ton.”
DeChantal and Westville (1-3) look to string a pair of wins as it hosts Boone Grove Friday.
Westville 58, LaCrosse 47
Josh DeChantal had 26 points and eight rebounds in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.