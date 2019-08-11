La PORTE — The first time was the charm for Chris Schultz on Sunday.
Making his inaugural appearance in the La Porte City Golf Tournament, Schultz made the most of it.
Schultz claimed his first-ever La Porte City Golf Tournament title, sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, winning the annual event by defeating Wade Warner 6 & 5 in the Championship Flight of the match-play finals at Beechwood Golf Course.
“It's awesome,” Schultz said. “I love match play, so it was cool to play. There were a couple close matches. It just worked out well.”
While he made history for himself by winning this event, Schultz is arguably playing the best golf of his career.
He also garnered the Michigan City Golf Tournament championship last weekend, the first-ever time he's won that event, which spans two weekends.
“My golf striking is great,” Schultz said. “I'm just hitting the ball really well. I struggled a little bit off the tee, but my iron game is pretty good right now. The short game's good. I'm making putts. If I miss the green, I'm getting up and down, which is nice.”
He added capturing the Michigan City event provided himself with a big boost of momentum.
“I had a lot of confidence,” Schultz said. “I was playing well. I was ready to go.”
Schultz had to rally in the semifinals on Saturday just to advance to the title match.
He overcame a four-stroke deficit with 10 holes left to outlast Tom Wells 1 up to punch his ticket to the finals.
He then surged to the tournament crown a day later by avoiding the pitfalls that plague some other golfers.
“I stayed out of trouble,” Schultz added. “I didn't really get myself into any trouble, which is nice. When I did, I missed a couple greens and I got up and down. That's huge.”
In the A Flight, David Daisy defeated Tom Spartz 4 & 3.
In the B Flight, Travis Keehn edged Matt Garrett 2 & 1.
In the C Flight, Kevin Perschke downed Joe Maesch 4 & 3.
In the Senior Division Championship Flight, Tony Fallucca won 1 up over Mike O'Connor.
In the Senior A Flight, Ken Berner topped Dave Utterback 3 & 2.
Schultz earns a trophy, in addition to a $350 gift certificate. Warner receives a $250 gift certificate. The winner of each flight wins a $225 gift certificate, and the runner-up of each flight gets a $125 gift certificate. The gift certificates are to the Beechwood Golf Shop.
Schultz will now compete in the USGA Mid-Amateur Qualifier today in Joliet.
He's previously advanced past the Mid-Amateur twice.
Schultz's hoping to make it out of that event again.
“Last year, I qualified and made it to Charlotte,” he said. “I made it through stroke play and got into match play. I lost my first match down there, but it was just awesome to be there. Hopefully, I can do it again.”
