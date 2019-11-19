A family affair

La PORTE — When sisters Morgan and Macy Llewellyn were playing soccer while growing up, Morgan controlled the ball in a chasing game between them. The purpose of this game was to see who was faster.
So Macy would come up behind her younger sister and try and knock her over and win the ball. Even though she's three years younger, Macy wouldn't back down, however. She would return the favor. This would continue for a while.
“A lot of people thought we'd get in fights over it,” Morgan said, recalling the amusing game she used to play with her sister. “But at the end of the day, we just knew it was good competition and all about making each other better.”
At the time, Morgan realized the significance of those competitive contests with her sibling, adding she feels like that prepared her for high school and club soccer.
“It played a big role in part of my training growing up and my interest in the game,” Morgan said. “Putting all my heart in it. The more memories you can make and hold close to you, the closer you are to the game. It can only make you better.”
Those experiences helped Morgan flourish into a standout player for La Porte, culminating with a stalwart senior season.
For all she achieved this past campaign, Morgan Llewellyn was named The 2019 La Porte County Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
While Macy had an outstanding Slicers' soccer career in her own right, which she parlayed into an opportunity at Siena Heights in Adrian, Mich., Morgan followed in her footsteps. That circumstance has been both a blessing and kind of a curse for Morgan, who's had to try and measure up to her older sister.
Still, Morgan has welcomed the challenge and the tremendous help Macy's provided along the way.
“She's always pushed me to be the best,” Morgan said. “She's always set a really good example of the player that I wanted to be, the person who always works hard, gets the extra shots up, gets to practices, doesn't miss anything. She's led me in that way. She's really impacted me, and just keeping me in the game, and making me try my hardest and put all my efforts into it.”
Like most sisters, the Llewellyns have a close rapport, as previously illustrated.
Even though she's three hours away at college, Morgan frequently texts and talks to her older sister.
Morgan said their relationship translates seamlessly on the soccer pitch.
In their younger years, Morgan and Macy usually had a big soccer net at home and after they would throw a football with their brother, Troy Llewellyn, and their father, Tom Llewellyn, they would then attempt some soccer shots and try and block all the shots they could to see who was faster and who was better.
La Porte co-head coach Ashley Rozparzynska doesn't underestimate the effect her soccer loving family has had on Morgan.
“Her sister really pushed her to excel, not only as a soccer player but as a person, as a captain,” Rozparzynska said. “And her sister showed her great leadership on and off the field. So her going and playing with her sister, I can only imagine how great she's going to be when they both get there.”
Morgan was selected an Indiana District 2 girls soccer award winner this past season.
“Any honor outside of our own awards ceremony is a big thing, especially anything from the state,” Rozparzynska added. “That's a great thing for her to get. It's not easy to get a player voted in when you've had not the greatest season. But she obviously stood out to the rest of the coaches and the rest of her team to get voted in on that. Hard work does pay.”
Morgan finished with seven goals, one assist, 50-plus free kicks, and 30-plus corner kicks.
As one of the two captains and a senior, Morgan recognized she had to guide the squad and be a reliable presence.
“I tried to be the leader on the team, trying to keep everyone's spirits high,” Morgan said. “We had a high and low season. We went on some rides. But I tried to make it fun, while also working hard and trying our best. And pushing everyone to be the best they could be on the field.”
Next fall, Morgan will join Macy at Siena Heights and be a part of its girls soccer team alongside her sister.
To prepare for college soccer, Morgan is aiming to get stronger in the weight room, improving her soccer skill level indoors, and will again play club soccer for the Junior Irish in the spring.
She's hoping that really readies her for soccer at the next level.
"I'm really excited about it, I'm super stoked," Morgan said. "It'll be fun, not only to have my sister there for a year but to get to the college level. It's a whole new atmosphere up there. I know it'll be a challenge and I know I'll have to work harder than I ever have before to get a good varsity starting spot."
