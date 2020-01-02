Ranging from a broken curse to a busted knee, Chicago and Indiana professional sports are weird.
When they’re good, they’re the mecca of the sports landscape. But when they’re bad, things get real bad, real quick. Here’s a look back at each Chicago and Indiana sports team’s best and worst moments of the 2010s.
BEARS
BEST: Winning the 2010 NFC North.
The decade started off hot in Lovie Smith’s seventh year at the helm, ousting a talented Aaron Rodgers-led Packers team en route to a divison title. Chicago went 11-5 and earned the No. 2 seed and a guaranteed home playoff game where it beat the Seahawks, 35-24.
A matchup with arch-nemesis Green Bay loomed at home after Rodgers and company upended the Falcons on the road during the Divisonal round. The Bears already took care of the Packers at home earlier that year, providing some confidence heading into a Conference Championship for the ages between two hated rivals.
As many remember, however, this playoff run defined Rodgers’ career. He took care of Chicago on the road to win the NFC, and eventually led his sixth-seeded Packers over the Steelers in the Super Bowl. It was a tough way to end one of the best years in recent memory for the Bears.
WORST: The double-doink.
Do I even have to explain this one? Cody Parkey’s missed field goal against the Eagles in the 2019 playoffs will forever live on in infamy in Chicago. A year that looked so promising due to the League’s best defense and an exciting offense went down the drain because of a kick.
I have to point out, though, that without Parkey, the Bears aren’t even in that game in the first place. He had himself a solid game, but just missed a kick when it mattered the most.
BLACKHAWKS
BEST: Three cups in six years.
Coming from San Francisco, I’m a huge Giants fan. While they were off winning the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, another team was putting together just as impressive a run in a sport that’s arguably more challenging to win a championship: The Chicago Blackhawks.
Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews had themselves a magical run to help the Blackhawks hoist the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Chicago could very well have been the most dominant hockey team of the 2010s, if not for a mediocre past two-plus seasons.
WORST: Firing Q.
Joel Quenneville was the man behind the Blackhawks’ run, coaching them to three titles. Chicago surprisingly fired him in November of 2018 and haven’t looked the same since.
Kane is still in the prime of his career somehow, but his production is being wasted away due to poor general managing and coaching. One has to think the Blackhawks would be in better shape if Quenneville was still in charge.
BULLS
BEST: Derrick Rose’s MVP season.
Was there anyone more fun to watch in any sport than when Rose tore it up his sophomore season en route to a Most Valuable Player award? I still remember trying to do his signature up and under reverse layups in my driveway — and I was never a Bulls fan. He was that captivating.
Chicago basketball was never the same since Michael Jordan left, but finally, it had this young kid from Chicago. A homegrown superstar who was taking the league by storm. It’s easy to forget just how talented Rose was in his prime (who knows if he was just getting started then, too), but I’ll put it this way: He won the MVP when LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade were all in their primes. Just think about that.
WORST: You know.
Nobody wants to remember this, so I’ll keep it brief. We’re all sad we never saw what Rose could do the rest of his career if he didn’t tear his ACL in the first game of the 2012 playoffs.
CUBS
BEST: Ending the Billy Goat Curse.
Every Cubs fan will always remember where they were when Kris Bryant fielded a slow-rolling ground ball and fired it over to Anthony Rizzo on Nov. 2, 2016. I was at a bar in Columbia, Missouri with a slew of Cubs fans. When Rizzo caught Bryant’s throw, beer was sprayed from wall to wall with “Go Cubs, Go” blaring through the speakers. I literally just got chills thinking about it.
All the videos of grandparents crying after the final pitch still make me tear up. The Cubs winning the World Series for the first time in 108 years meant so much more than a title. It cured a century’s worth of sadness and brought a city and community of people together in one fellow swoop. To me, it’s the single coolest event in sports since I was born.
WORST: Every year before 2015.
Yeah, finishing last in the National League Central every season from 2010 to 2014 sucked. But 2016 made all that worth it; so who really cares?
WHITE SOX
BEST: This current offseason.
There hasn’t been much to celebrate for quite some time now regarding the White Sox. Like, at all.
Two seasons of 85-plus wins surfaced — 88 in 2010 and 85 in 2012 — but to no avail. However, South Side fans finally have some hope with the offseason moves the team has made this year.
Chicago signed one of the best catchers in baseball in Yasmani Grandal and added a few very nice pieces as well — Nomar Mazara, Gio Gonzalez, Dallas Keuchel — to an already talented young group that includes studs in Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada.
If all works out as planned, the White Sox could very well be the best team in Chicago this decade.
WORST: 11-year playoff drought.
Like I said, there hasn’t been much to cheer for regarding the White Sox lately. It’s been since 2009 since the South Siders made a playoff appearance; but that looks likely to change very, very soon.
COLTS
BEST: Drafting Andrew Luck. Typically, it takes more than one year to find a replacement for a future Hall-of-Famer. But Indianapolis lucked out (pun intended) and nabbed Luck with the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.
When healthy, the Stanford product proved himself to be one of the very best quarterbacks in the league. He even took the Colts to the playoffs his rookie year, winning 11 games.
WORST: Luck’s injury history.
It’s really sad how unlucky Luck was with injuries in his short-lived NFL career. There was always something going on, and even when healthy, the pain was still there.
He went from an MVP candidate in the 2018 season to abruptly retirng just a few months later. One has to wonder how good Luck would have been if it weren’t for injuries. Could he have gotten up to Peyton Manning’s level and brought another Super Bowl to Indy?
PACERS
BEST: Back-to-back Eastern Conference championship appearances.
In the midst of the LeBron Heat days, another, more low-key team was right there in the mix: The Indiana Pacers. Paul George and Roy Hibbert were the nucleus of a very sound defensive team that could beat anybody. Unfortunately, the Miami Big Three was too much for Indiana to handle in the 2013 and 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, falling in seven and six games, respectfully.
WORST: Victor Oladipo injury.
Nobody expected the PG13 to OKC trade to work in the Pacers’ favor, but that’s just what happened. Oladipo proved he was worthy of being the heir apparent in Indiana, making back-to-back all star games in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. However, a greusome injury in the middle of last year derailed his season. A ruptured quad tendon in his right knee has taken quite some time to recover from, but he could see the floor as early as February.
