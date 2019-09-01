September is chock full of local races which benefit great causes.
For the runner who plans out races in advance in accordance with training schedules and goals in mind, this month is a spectacular one to test your grit and push for a personal record.
For the more casual runner, the month provides abundant opportunity to compete and simply have a good time while getting those endorphins flowing.
My project will focus on three races this month. That means I will be there either covering the event, running the race or both. I intend on interviewing overall champs, age group medalists, middle-packers, volunteers, sponsors, cops, race directors, last place finishers and basically anyone willing to talk with me for a few minutes. I’m eager to learn of each race's origin and its dedicated individuals who pull it all together on race day.
To begin the month, I will travel to Michigan City next Sunday to cover the Bolt for the Heart 15K, 5K and 1-mile race at Washington Park. The cost is $30, and you get a shirt.
I love the location and the cause of this event. It is put on by Franciscan Health of Michigan City. It will benefit LaPorte County by placing lifesaving AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) in LaPorte County law enforcement vehicles in an effort to help save people who experience sudden cardiac arrest. The Bolt for the Heart organization has placed nearly 2000 AEDs in Indiana, with the goal of placing an additional 150 AEDs in the LaPorte County area.
The next race I will cover will be the first annual Foxtrot in La Porte on Sept. 14. It will circle the newly-opened Chessie Trail. The cost is $25 for adult and $15 for youth. The race is an Arts in the Park event, so there will of course be awesome food and music afterwards. The route begins and ends at the Fox Park Amphitheatre. The race takes you around Clear Lake, where you get one of the more unique views of La Porte through the Three Triplet Cypress trees standing in the water. Next, it takes you down the newly-opened trail which provides a wooded and serine atmosphere.
On Sept. 21, I will make the great trek to Michigan Avenue for the 21st Annual Sunflower Fair beginning at 8 a.m. I have a personal connection with this race, as it was the first running event I’d participated in 13 years ago. This is a fast route which begins and ends near the intersection of Michigan and Maple streets.
It takes you through part of the historic district of La Porte, where some of the most beautiful houses imaginable are built. You turn around in parking lot of Beechwood Golf Course, where you face the one and only hill on the route. This race is put on by the La Porte County Economic Advancement, and the cost is a cool $20. Post-race activities are about as wholesome as it comes, with activities for kids, a car show and an amazing rib cook-off afterwards.
If you want to register for these races, you can do so at runsignup.com and search for the event. If you can't find the race there, a simple Google search will do the trick. Another useful tool for runners is runningintheusa.com, where a search-by-state feature exists with races listed from today through next year. This site will link you directly to each race website by simply clicking on the event.
I truly hope to see each of these events thrive. If you see a guy with a note pad, a dull pencil, and shorts on (regardless of the weather), it’s probably me. Come strike up a conversation and chances are you will get free press. If you’re not a spotlight kind of person, just come for the race, celebration, and ribs!
