A bitter pill to swallow

HOBART — It didn't feel real until the final seconds ticked off the game clock Friday night, officially sealing Hobart's victory over New Prairie in the regional.
A promising season that saw the Cougars at the top spot in the state's Class 4A rankings came to a screeching halt in blowout fashion, 36-7. The Brickies did the seemingly impossible, slowing down a dynamic New Prairie offense en route to a dominant win.
I stood on the Cougars sideline as zeroes gleamed on the scoreboard. While the Hobart fans across the field were going ballistic, it felt like everything just went silent on my side of the field.
Star senior quarterback Chase Ketterer stood in disbelief, sinking his head in dejection. Senior running back Chris Mays went up to his partner in crime and embraced him immediately.
The two shared a backfield for the past two years and played on the same varsity team for the last three. Their time playing together came to an end in a way nobody expected, but brothers stick together throughout everything. Mays and Ketterer formed a special bond on the field, and this long, emotional hug seemed to embody the love and appreciation they had for each other. It only seemed fitting for them to console each other as soon as the loss started to sink in.
"When I first started playing football, I was awful," Mays said. "In every drill we ran, I got knocked into the round or out-ran or something, showing that maybe I don't have the skills. But I got up every time I got knocked down, every time someone passes me, I ran a little harder. My dad took notice. He told me if I wanted, I could quit because he didn't like seeing me get knocked into the ground. But I love the game; always have, always will. So I told him, 'I'm good, I just want to keep playing.' The next year, I came back twice the player I was because my dad trained me. My dad wasn't here to see my last two seasons. I wanted to bring home a state title probably more for him than anything in the world. That fueled my emotions pretty strongly when the clock hit zero on Friday."
Adjacent to Mays and Ketterer stood a dejected senior lineman Zach Borror, head down and walking slowly off the field. His brother, sophomore lineman Adam Borror, walked aside him and tapped him on the back of the shoulder pads. It was a subtle, yet compasionate gesture showing the love and appreciation he has for his older brother.
"The worst part for me is just coming up short of my goal and what I wanted my team to experience," Borror said. "My football career means so much to me though. It built so much character. I've learned to make the best out of all the running, hitting the driving sleds, the 4:30 a.m. wake-up lift times. Embrace it all because time flies by. Hopefully there's an opportunity that opens up for me to suit up again. But if not, I'll have to strive to be great in something other than football."
As the Borrors and the rest of the New Prairie players made their way off the field, the Hobart students and parents came rushing on to celebrate. The Black Eyed Peas' hit song "I Gotta Feeling" blared through the speakers and the regional trophy was brought out to midfield. It was painful to watch one team celebrate in pure jubilation, while the other stood on the sidelines crying, watching and imagining what could have been.
Senior kicker Nolan Szymanski, who holds the school's all-time record for points as a kicker, couldn't control his emotions. He was the ball boy when his brother's 2014 New Prairie team made it to state, where this year's team expected to go. Realizing his last year of football ended abruptly, 150 miles north of Lucas Oil Stadium, overwhemled him with emotions. Szymanski looked over to his mom, also teary-eyed, and sunk into her arms.
His and the rest of the seniors' emotions ran high, and rightfully so. People say it's not OK to cry in sports, that you "have to be a man." But in circumstances such as this, it's almost odd not to cry.
Whether it's falling short of what you wanted to accomplish for yourself or your teammates, anyone that's ever played a varsity sport remembers the last time they laced them up. It's as an emotional time as any, and it's not rare for the waterworks to come about afterward.
But while the most recent memory for New Prairie's football team may be a sensitive one, it's not what they'll remember when looking back on their high school careers. It's their time together that they'll cherish forever.
"What I'm gonna remember the most is the summer practices where we as a team really bonded," said senior linebacker Taylor Adams. "Like, in past years, normally just the seniors have a big lunch and go cook and everything. But we all had a big cookout as a team, and that really helped us connect as a team; especially the seniors."
