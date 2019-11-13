New Prairie's massive offensive line isn't the first formidable front line Hobart has faced this season.
The Cougars' 1,500-pound (plus) blocking wall does present a unique challenge to the Brickies in Friday's Class 4A regional at the Brickyard.
"Chesterton and Merrillville were huge on both sides, but Merrillville has a completely different offensive style and Chesterton slings it around," Hobart coach Craig Osika said. "New Prairie is huge up front, which poses problems for us. They're going to put nine on the line, say, 'Here we go,' block down, pull and say, 'Stop us.'"
Hobart has won 10 in a row since season-opening losses to Chesterton (21-14) and the 6A sectional champion Pirates (21-0) and only one game -- a 30-27 triple-overtime victory over Culver Academy -- has been close. It has pitched five shutouts in that span, four of the zeroes coming in the last six games.
It presents arguably the stiffest challenge to date for New Prairie's prolific offense. A run-based scheme with little to no passing has always been a hallmark of Russ Radtke teams, regardless of whom he was coaching, but it's not the wishbone attack for which he's best known.
"It's a typical Russ Radtke team in that they're a ground and pound team, they just go about it a little differently than they did with the wishbone," Osika said. "(Quarterback Chase) Ketterer is a fantastic athlete. He touches the ball a lot. Watching them on film, they've bought into the system. We told the kids every practice is going to have to be our best practice. If you don't, there's a chance you're going to go home. Ultimately, it comes down to the kids and when you're dealing with 15-, 16-, 17-year-olds it's a coin toss what you're going to get day to day."
With a former Brickies great who played for Hall of Famer Don Howell now coaching three Hobart football legacies in quarterback Riley Johnston, running back D.J. Lipke and Tyler Turley, the team has awakened echoes of past greatness in a community as identifiable as any in the sport in Indiana.
"You've got kids who've been part of the program since first grade as ball boys and now they're juniors," Osika said. "Holy cow, you know how old that makes me feel? They've heard about it their entire life and now to actually experience it, it's an opportunity that's pretty cool."
Like most teams who make a deep run, Hobart (10-2) has also had the intangibles to go with the talent.
"It's been a fun year as a coaching staff," Osika said. "It's a great group of character kids who love one another. We're on week 13 and it seems like it's week four. It's not one of the seasons where you're like, 'O my God, I wish this season was over.' We've got a great group of seniors leading us and a good supporting cast. We're blessed to have another 48 minutes to compete again with them. No matter what, win or lose, it's going to come to an end. Only six teams are going to be happy at the end of the year and we hope to be one of them."
