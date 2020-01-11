Westville boys hoops tops foe
Westville’s boys basketball team beat Portage Christian 73-60 at home on Friday. Josh DeChantal tallied 25 points and eight rebounds for the Blackhawks (4-6), and Deemeco McCoy followed with 15 points, eight boards and four blocks. Daijon Reddix chipped in 12 points, while Carlin Young had seven points and six rebounds. Jace Woods recorded five points, five boards, six assists and five blocks.
SC boys hoops can't solve Hawks
South Central’s boys basketball team fell 64-51 at Hebron on Friday. Zack Christy led the Satellites (4-6, 0-2 Porter County Conference) with 17 points, and Trent Smoker netted 10. Brendan Carr had eight points and six rebounds, and Trent Hudspeth added eight points. SC got outscored 38-30 after the break.
Blazers girls hoops blasts Roosevelt
Marquette’s girls basketball team thumped visiting Gary Roosevelt 64-24 on Friday. Ally McConnell earned a career-high 31 points for the Blazers (6-7), and Mary Kate Bobillo hit a career-best four 3-pointers and had 12 points. Bobillo was the other Blazer to finish in double figures. Three of her treys came in the opening quarter, helping Marquette lead 21-2 after the first and hold a commanding 43-9 half cushion.
Slicers boys swimmers drop home tilt
La Porte’s boys swim team lost 105-67 to visiting Hobart on Saturday. The Slicers’ Lucas Banic won the 200-yard individual medley in a personal-best time of 2:28.91, and Grant Olson, who came from behind to earn first in the 100 butterfly in a personal-best time of 1:09.91. Olson also took a close second in the 50 freestyle (25.95), and Ben Kish placed third in the 500 free with a personal-best time of 6:25.43 and he's dropped nearly a minute and a half in his 500 free in less than three weeks.
LP girls swimmers drub Brickies
La Porte’s girls swim team rolled 126-59 over Hobart at home on Saturday. The Slicers’ Becca Shaffer claimed first in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly, and Caiya Cooper posted first in the 200 freestyle as well as first in the 500 free. Abie Wiencek won both the 50 free and 100 free, and Lauren Miskowicz finished first in the 100 backstroke. Mackenzie Olson captured first in diving, and the 200 medley relay of Cooper, Wiencek, Shaffer, and Alicia Wireman took first. The 200 free relay of Callie Hekter, Wireman, Gabby Hull, and Wiencek placed first, and the 400 free relay of Shaffer, Audrey Jeffers, Miskowicz, and Cooper won that event.
