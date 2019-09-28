Zinita Ann (Powell) Devereaux May 12, 1937 - Sept. 23, 2019

Zinita Ann (Powell) Devereaux, age 82, passed away peacefully at Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, Florida on Sept. 23, 2019 due to pancreatic cancer. She was born on May 12, 1937, in La Porte, Indiana, to Michael and Ethel Ellen (Smith) Powell. She married her high school sweetheart James Darwin Devereaux on April 8, 1956 and they celebrated their 63rd anniversary earlier this year.
Zinita loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. Her family was the most important part of her life. She expressed her love to her family every day through her words of encouragement, with laughter, with a smile or hug or kiss, with her actions and even a stern word when necessary. She was a strong loving woman who dedicated her life to her family.
Zinita was a farmer’s wife, a bookkeeper, a bus driver and helped her husband build a successful business. She and her husband were partners in life and complimented each other’s strengths and weaknesses. As a bus driver for 30 years, the children were so special and important to her. Like she did with her family, she loved and cared for the children like they were her own. Many of the children invited her to graduations, weddings, and baby showers because she was so important to them.
Beloved Family Members: her sister and husband Deborah (Tanke) and Raymond Nixon, her brother and wife Robert and Pauline Powell, her daughter Kathy Devereaux, her son David Devereaux, her daughter and husband Peggy (Devereaux) and David Smith, her grandchildren Allyssa Smith, Natalie Devereaux and Rachael Devereaux, her many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
At a future date in Indiana, the family will hold a private memorial dinner to celebrate her life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.