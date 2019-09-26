Zackary S. Granzo July 28, 1990 - Sept. 24, 2019

Zackary S. "Zack" Granzo, 29, of Michigan City passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Michigan City.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home with Deacon Michael Green officiating. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Zack was born July 28, 1990, in Michigan City, to Albert Poplawski and Stacy Granzo. His father is surviving in Michigan City and his mother is preceding him in death.
His also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Zack formerly worked at LKQ as a laborer.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
